VIRGINIA—If chosen, the Iron Trail Motors Event Center could be a pre-tournament site for the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships.
“This is the second most prestigious hockey tournament in the world ranking only behind the Olympics,’’ Virginia Park & Recreation Director Brian Silber wrote in a letter to the City Council.
“If selected we would host two international teams for a week or two before the start of the tournament,’’ he wrote, “providing them practice ice and a site for exhibition games.’’
The tournament is slated to be played in December 2025 and January 2026.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said being chosen would be an “exciting opportunity.’’
New ITMEC Sales and Marketing Coordinator Briana Coughlin said the facility was contacted by Minnesota Sports and Events about becoming a pre-tournament site.
“We feel like we are best suited to hold some of the pre-tournament,’’ she said. “We’re hoping to win that bid’’ with what the ITMEC has to offer.
“We’re hopeful and encouraged,’’ Cuffe said, and “we want that hotel done.’’ A Marriott TownPlace Suites hotel is planned for just south of the ITMEC. “That would help significantly.’’
Coughlin said she has already spoken to the Marriott developers and they are planning to block off 60 rooms for the event, while the Quality Inn and Suites downtown and other local hotels are blocking off rooms. The event is expected to draw teams, families and spectators from all over the state, she added.
“It’s really a big opportunity to highlight our community on the world stage.’’
She added that one of her goals is to get retired hockey players Jack Carlson and Matt Niskanen involved with the event.
The City Council formally went after the event Tuesday by adopting a resolution in support of holding it at the ITMEC.
In other business, the council:
• Approved Short Elliott Hendrickson to advertise for the Olcott Park north entrance project. The estimated cost of the project is $118,485. Grants from the Virginia Community Foundation, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and Brewfest have already been received. The IRRR and VCF grants require the project be completed by the end of 2023.
• Approved allowing city staff to develop a job description for an IT position in the city.
