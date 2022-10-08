VIRGINIA — The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Virginia has received a 3-year grant to hire a service coordinator who will work directly with residents at the Pine Mill Court and Columbia/Rouchleau apartments.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is called Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS).
Dana Hiltunen, Virginia HRA executive director, said in an email, “The ROSS program is important because it supports local strategies that help connect those in need with public and private resources within their community, something we feel passionately about at Virginia HRA. Programs like ROSS help our residents in improving self-sufficiency, making progress toward achieving economic independence or in the case of elderly and disabled residents, enable residents to ‘age-in-place’ and live independently.
“This is important to our residents, the community and the mission of our agency.”
The ROSS program is working with local service providers to develop professional relationships where residents can work on their education, job skills training, health and other related needs, said Hiltunen. In some cases, the local service organizations bring specialized programs to the HRA locations. An example of this is the partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) CareerForce Program. DEED and the Virginia HRA are holding job clubs at the Pine Mill Court office to offer outreach and employment services including networking, coaching, resume building, interview assistance and more.
DEED’s CareerForce Director Lorrie Janatopoulos said, “The CareerForce partnership with Virginia HRA is part of efforts statewide to engage with community organizations known and trusted by people who could use our assistance. In this case, bringing job search resources to Pine Mill Court will help connect residents with local employment opportunities.
“Given Minnesota’s historically tight labor market, CareerForce is working harder than ever to meet job seekers where they are and connect them with local employers who need them. In northeast Minnesota, we are very fortunate to have strong relationships with the Virginia HRA and the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, to help succeed in these efforts,” Janatopoulos said.
For more information about Virginia Housing Authority’s programs, visit www.vhra.org or contact 218-741-2610.
