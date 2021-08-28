When Virginia High School graduate Alexandra Wercinski was in fifth grade, she won a Veterans Day essay contest written about her maternal grandfathers, who served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.
On Halloween she often dressed in military-type attire.
“Ever since I was young, I had the call to serve my country,” said the 18-year-old.
Now, Wercinski is working to realize her dream — in a rather prestigious way.
The VHS Class of 2021 valedictorian was accepted into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where she recently began her college career among some of the nation’s best-of-the-best students.
Being accepted into the historic military academy is no easy feat to begin with, not to mention the years of commitment and service that lie ahead for the Class of 2025.
Often people don’t fully understand how difficult it is to be accepted into a military academy, or how great of a difference that avenue into the service is from enlistment, said Wercinski’s mom, Meribeth Ferkul.
“It’s a really long process just to get in.”
The four years of schooling are then followed by a five-year active duty obligation upon graduation as officers with the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marines, she explained.
The U.S. Naval Academy acceptance rate is just 8%, said Ferkul, who is not shy about expressing a mother’s pride for her overachiever daughter. The United States Military Academy West Point, which Wercinski also considered, has a 12% acceptance rate.
A typical college application may take only hours to complete, Wercinski noted. She, on the other hand, prepared for years, with the application process beginning long before high school graduation.
“When she started talking about it as a freshman, I had no idea the depth of what it took to get into this academy,” said her mom. “In ninth grade she started getting her ducks in a row.”
Candidates for admission generally must apply both directly to the academy and receive a nomination, usually from a member of Congress.
Top academic scores, athletic abilities, leadership skills and volunteerism is also of priority.
Wercinski had those solidly covered.
She was first in her high school graduating class — knowing she was in the running for valedictorian within a year of beginning at VHS. She was president of the school’s National Honor Society.
She was captain of the cross-country and track teams, was a State athlete in both sports, and played hockey.
She mentored seventh graders in Where Everyone Belongs (WEB), was secretary of the area Leo club, the youth social service component of Lions Clubs International. She volunteered with her local church.
Wercinski received the necessary three letters of recommendation from secondary school teachers, coaches and mentors, then obtained the respected nomination from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).
Candidates also need medical clearance to be accepted into the academy. “They scour their medical record from the age they are 12 with a fine tooth comb,” Ferkul said.
Thorough exams are conducted by the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board. Candidates are evaluated on coordination, strength, speed, agility and endurance.
An official interview with a Blue and Gold Officer is the final step in the application process.
Ferkul noted the academy had more than 64,000 students apply this year alone. “Only 1,200 received a nomination to get in,” she said. “This was the most incredibly stressful process for a college that I've ever had to be a part of. They certainly don't make it easy.”
---
Plebes in training
Prior to beginning their freshman year as officers-in-training with the rank of midshipman, students undergo a boot camp-style training called the Plebe Summer.
“Plebes" — an abbreviation of the Ancient Roman word “plebeian,” meaning “commoner” — begin with two weeks of “hard-core training,” Ferkul said. “Detailers,” similar to drill sergeants, “keep them in line.”
There are extreme morning workouts, and the summer is filled with rigorous military training.
Plebes learn the fundamentals of military drills and discipline; weapon safety and handling; the basics of boat handling and sailing; shipboard damage control including firefighting, hose handling, pipe patching and dewatering.
They are challenged on obstacle courses, work on safety maneuver skills. Additionally, they hear from distinguished speakers on the values of honor, integrity and virtue.
The members of Wercinski’s 24th Company, one of 30 companies each comprising 30 to 40 individuals, earned the honor of “color company” of the Plebe Summer — the best company in her class.
“It’s pretty intense,” Ferkul said.
Liberties are minimal, she noted. Plebes are only allowed to leave the yard from noon to midnight on Saturdays. Overnights must be earned.
Longer stints of time off the yard are granted as Plebes (Fourth Class Midshipmen) become Youngsters (sophomores, Third Class Midshipmen), Trainers (juniors, Second Class Midshipmen) and finally Firsties (seniors, First Class Midshipmen).
Ferkul admits that when her daughter first posed the idea of joining a military academy, motherly instinct and hesitancy kicked in. After all, military life “can be dangerous.”
But after some research she realized what a great honor it would be.
“You receive a top-notch education,” albeit “at the expense of your service.” The elite schooling is valued at about $300,000.
Following sophomore year, midshipmen can sign on for seven more years — the two additional years of school and five years of service, Ferkul explained.
Wercinski said by phone from Annapolis, during a brief break between classes, that after graduation she will serve on a destroyer during her five years of active duty.
Her goal is to earn a surface warfare pin (a military badge of the U.S. Navy issued to personnel who are trained and qualified to perform duties aboard United States surface warships), then to transfer to intelligence or go to medical school. Should she take the medical school route, Wercinski would be required to put the amount of time it takes to complete back into active duty service, she noted.
Her end goal is “to retire from the Navy” as “career military.”
“Alex is a very driven individual,” said her mom. “When she sets her mind to something, she almost always accomplishes it.”
Wercinski has been that way since she was a youngster. When she was little she was in gymnastics. Then she decided she wanted to play hockey.
Wercinski joined Pee Wee hockey with the boys before playing on girls teams.
“When I was in eighth or ninth grade I learned about the military academy,” said the 18-year-old. “I wanted a good education and to serve my country. I made it my goal.”
Most students entering military academies are “used to being the best of the best,” Ferkul said. They are challenged with overwhelming but motivating competition once accepted.
As a military official once noted, “they are being groomed to run our country,” Ferkul added. “It’s so honorable.”
Wercinski’s family visited her at the academy, established in 1845, prior to the start of the school year. “The buildings and grounds are incredible. The history is incredible,” Ferkul said.
Each academy class is linked to a past graduating class that mentors the midshipmen; in her daughter’s case it’s the Class of 1975. Families of those who have died are donating their class rings to be melted down and made into new rings for the Class of 2025, she said.
“The history and honor of it all is so prestigious,” and Wercinski’s future is bright, Ferkul said — her voice audible with a mother’s great admiration for her daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.