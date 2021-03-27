VIRGINIA — Two freshman boys at Virginia High School — Mason Kroll and Austin Schackman — won top honors in the nationwide Mining Next Gen video competition for the second year in a row. And they're already thinking of next year's video, maybe a "Star Wars" theme.
"They were grateful to win and excited to create," Amanda Wolfe, science teacher at Virginia, told the Mesabi Tribune. Winning was "kind of a bonus for them." Along with the win the boys received a $1,000 prize. The video was filmed at the Laurentian Divide north of Virginia.
Move Mining Next Gen is an online competition for students K-12 that explores the importance of mined minerals. Students compete for prizes by creating a video to market to a world audience that addresses why mining and minerals are important to daily living. Move Mining Next Gen is produced by the Minerals Education Coalition and the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.
Austin Schackman told the Mesabi Tribune of his interest in taking part in the mining video contest. "My interests would involve just the sheer size of everything that mining industries do. Both of my grandfathers from each side of the family are retired miners. My mom's side worked at Minntac and my dad’s side worked at LTV. Both put in over 30 years of work before retiring. Basically, Mason (Kroll) and I would get on a call for hours on end, and brainstorm for good ideas that people would like, and find a good place to film.
"I think for next year's contest we might do a 'Star Wars' themed video. With lightsabers and stuff like that. We still aren’t 100 percent sure, though. I would like to thank Mrs. Wolfe for making these videos possible! Without her we wouldn’t have even thought of the video in the first place."
Jeremy is the son of Jeremy Schackman and Nicolle Schackman and he lives in Mountain Iron.
Mason Kroll said he believes mining is important and that is what interests him. "We try to use our film production skills to showcase and bring to light how important mining is in our daily lives.
"The first thing I think about when coming up with a script is how will I capture the audience and deliver the message. If I just wrote a paragraph on mining and read it like a speech, it would have lots of info, but it might not do the best at holding audience retention. When we wrote the script for the mining video, we tried to have a good amount of info and also demonstrate our point with special effects and some funny lines. For next year's video we were thinking about trying to incorporate light sabers but we haven’t quite figured out how to tie that in with mining yet.
"I would like to say a big thanks to our science teacher Mrs. Wolfe. She is the reason that we even got involved with this project and probably wouldn’t have even noticed the contest without her (and she is probably one of the nicest teachers I have ever had)."
Mason would like to go to college for videography. His parents are Jeff Kroll and Dawn Trexel, and he lives in Wuori Township.
Wolfe, a Cherry High School graduate with five years' experience in Virginia, her first teaching job, said in her eighth grade classes she tells the students about the contest and offers as a project option to submit videos, and the freshman students do the project on their own.
Of Mason and Austin she said, "They are very creative and hard-working and will go out of their way to be nice. I'm extra-excited that they won this. Thirty years down the road I'll remember them."
The contest had 21 videos entered from around the country. Here is the link to view the video: https://moveminingnextgen.org/
