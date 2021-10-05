September 26 – October 2
The week of September 26 - October 2 was another busy one for the Virginia Fire Department. The crews were called for service 96 times. Eight were fire calls and 88 were medical related. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple lift assists, multiple commercial and residential alarm activations and an animal rescue. Of the medical calls, 24 were hospital transfers and 64 were local 9-1-1 calls. The majority of transfers were out of Essentia Health Virginia. There was one out of the Cook Hospital, and one out of Fairview Hospital in Hibbing. These patients were transferred to Duluth and Metro Hospitals for further specialty care. The 911 emergencies brought us all over the east range. During these two weeks, the crews performed 129 medical procedures, 123 treatments and administered 107 medications.
I know we have mentioned it several times in the last few months, but we would like to stress having your home heating system inspected before it gets even colder out. It is better to discover any issues now, when it is tolerable weather wise. If you chose not to, you further risk a life safety emergency (fire/smoke/CO issue), and also the possibility of being without heat for days when it is negative thirty degrees outside freezing all your pipes.
We would like to thank Pete Makowski for all his hard work in assisting our fire department. Pete assists in our command posts in record keeping during fires and large incidents; he provides photography and live drone footage, in our City, as well as incidents in surrounding communities. The pictures and video feedback helps us in live time tactics and post incident investigations. He has purchased all his own equipment and donates his time, energy and resources to assist us. He has also put some much of his own time into making fire prevention and fire explorer videos to present at the schools. All of this is much appreciated Pete, thank you, from all of us.
With the deer opener coming up fast, planning for deer hunting is already underway for many. We would like to take a minute and offer some tips about tree stand safety.
To ensure the safety of hunters, tree stand safety guidelines should be followed. Tree stand safety has evolved over the years. What were once acceptable guidelines ten years ago are not considered safe today. Tree stands can be dangerous if they are used incorrectly or carelessly.
To help prevent tree stand accidents, follow these safety precautions:
• The majority of accidents occur when hunters are climbing up or down the tree. Always use a safety harness; never use a rope to replace a harness. Newer full body fall safety harnesses offer more protection than older models.
• Read instruction manual thoroughly on the proper use and adjustment of the harness system.
• Check for an expiration date on your harness and look for signs of wear prior to each use.
• Don't leave the ground unless you are wearing a harness system.
• Attached safety strap to position on the tree to prevent you from falling more than 12 inches.
• Read instruction manual thoroughly when installing a commercial stand.
• Practice with the tree stand and harness at ground level prior to using at elevated positions. Keep manufacturer instructions on usage and provide to anyone borrowing your stand. Use all safety devices provided with your tree stand. Never exceed the weight limit specified by the manufacturer.
• Never carry equipment while you are climbing. Use a haul line to raise or lower your gear. Make sure guns are not loaded and broad heads are covered. The muzzle should be pointing downward at all times. Never climb with anything in your hands or on your back.
• Check your tree stand every year prior to hunting from it; replace worn parts. Inspect for loose nuts and bolts
• Do not attempt to modify your tree stand in any way.
• Select a healthy, living tree within the size limits recommended in your tree stand's instructions. Rough barked trees, such as oak, work best.
• Wear boots with non-skid soles. Be wary of inclimate weather and slippery steps & platforms.
• On ladder-type stands, follow the 3 point rule of tree stand safety. Always have 3 points of contact to the steps or ladder before moving. This could be two arms and one leg holding and stepping on the ladder or one arm and two legs in contact with the ladder before moving.
• Climb higher than the tree stand and then step down onto it. Climbing up onto it can dislodge it.
• Never hurry! Make slow, even movements of no more than ten to twelve inches at a time while climbing.
• Don't fall asleep; falling asleep is a common cause of accidents.
• Tell someone where you'll be hunting and when you plan on returning. Carry a whistle, first aid kit, flashlight and cellular phone.
Hunting from an elevated position provides advantages, however it also presents certain risks. The majority of injuries and deaths occur because the user was not following proper safety procedures. By following a few easy steps, these accidents could be prevented. We do enjoy hearing about your hunting adventures. We do, however, prefer to not be invited to them to assist someone who was injured. Best of luck and stay safe.
