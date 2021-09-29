September 19 – 25
During this last week (September 19-25), the Virginia Fire Department responded to seventy-nine emergencies. Seventy-two were medical related and seven were fire. Of those fire calls, we had two cooking fires, three motor vehicle accidents and two commercial alarm activations. Of the medical calls, twenty-seven were hospital transports. One from Essentia Northern Pines and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 emergencies brought us all over the region, with the majority being within our city limits. Our crews performed ninety-six medical treatments, ninety-three procedures and administered eighty-four medications.
We here would like to bring up a topic not many want to think about, but we do see the value in approaching it. Are you ready for an emergency? A difficult question I know. It is very difficult to plan for an emergency. They are never scheduled. There is no such thing as a good time for one. If a loved one falls and sustains a laceration with significant bleeding, do you know how you can help? Do you have a tourniquet, or something you can use for one? If a loved one collapses and is not breathing, do you know how to initiate CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation)? If a guest/neighbor says that a bee just stung them, and they need help now, do you know what to do? Did you know that by the time you call for an ambulance, they might not be able to talk and tell you that they have an EpiPen in their glove box? In three to five minutes, they may not be breathing. Do you know what to do if your child chokes at the dinner table? We live in a rural area. Meaning, longer response times for emergent care for some of you. The more you know, the more quickly your loved one can start getting the help, which could greatly affect the outcome and recovery. Every second can truly make the difference between life and death. Those minutes in-between injury or incident and the ambulance arriving are so oftentimes pivotal.
Too often we hear while on emergent incidents “I never learned CPR”, or “I thought tourniquets were bad”, or “I didn’t know what to do”. I would like to tell you about an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course. This is typically a sixteen-hour course that can get you more comfortable on so many of the most common needs for emergency service response. You will learn so much about what you can do while you wait for that ambulance to arrive. You will learn about how every single minute makes such a difference in outcome and recovery. Most importantly, you will be better prepared when a loved one is in most need of your help. Who knows, you may become addicted to that feeling of helping others and want to either join your community’s first responder group, or fire department, or maybe even jump into a full time career in this field. I know signing up and taking a class is not an easy commitment for anyone considering your busy schedules. To be best suited for assisting someone when his or her life depends on it, I think that peace of mind will far outweigh that inconvenience. There is no greater reward than knowing you made a difference in someone’s life.
Fire Prevention week is approaching. We will have an open house Tuesday October 5th. We talk about fire prevention, escape plans and smoke detectors so often. I believe it’s time to think about medical prevention and preparedness as well. Please think about it, our region also, could use your help. For more information on the next available class, please call your local fire department or EMS agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.