VFD reports 85 calls last week
This last week was another busy one for the women and men of the Virginia Fire Department. We had 85 calls: 10 were fire calls and 75 were medical.
Of those medical calls, 27 were hospital transports. Two were from Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, one from Essentia Health Northern Pines, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. Those patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialized care.
The 911 medical calls were our common breakdown of approximately 50 percent in our city limits, and fifty percent spread amongst our neighboring communities. Those patients were transported to Essentia Virginia, Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, landing zones for air medical transport and Duluth Hospitals for specialty emergent care.
The fire calls varied from multiple smoke detector activations, motor vehicle accidents, a vehicle fire and a building fire.
We performed 107 medical treatments, 101e procedures and administered 80 medications. Below are some facts about heart disease. Please know that every second you wait to get your chest pain treated results in irreversible damage. Call 911 right away!
Heart Disease: It Can Happen at Any Age. Heart disease does not happen just to older adults. It is happening to younger adults more and more often. This is partly because the conditions that lead to heart disease are happening at younger ages. February is Heart Month, the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps you need to take now to help your heart.
Heart disease—and the conditions that lead to it—can happen at any age. High rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people (ages 35-64) are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life. Half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking).
You Could Be at Risk. Many of the conditions and behaviors that put people at risk for heart disease are appearing at younger ages:
High blood pressure. Millions of Americans of all ages have high blood pressure, including millions of people in their 40s and 50s. About half of people with high blood pressure do not have it under control. Having uncontrolled high blood pressure is one of the biggest risks for heart disease and other harmful conditions, such as stroke.
High blood cholesterol. High cholesterol can increase the risk for heart disease. Having diabetes and obesity, smoking, eating unhealthy foods, and not getting enough physical activity can all contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels.
Smoking. More than 37 million U.S. adults are current smokers, and thousands of young people start smoking each day. Smoking damages the blood vessels and can cause heart disease.
On average, U.S. adults have hearts that are 7 years older than they should be. Other conditions and behaviors that affect your risk for heart disease include:
Obesity. Carrying extra weight puts stress on the heart. More than 1 in 3 Americans—and nearly 1 in 6 children ages 2 to 19—has obesity.
Diabetes. Diabetes causes sugar to build up in the blood. This can damage blood vessels and nerves that help control the heart muscle. Nearly 1 in 10 people in the United States has diabetes.
Physical inactivity. Staying physically active helps keep the heart and blood vessels healthy. Only 1 in 5 adults meets the physical activity guidelines of getting 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity.
Unhealthy eating patterns. Most Americans, including children, eat too much sodium (salt), which increases blood pressure. Replacing foods high in sodium with fresh fruits and vegetables can help lower blood pressure. Only 1 in 10 adults is getting enough fruits and vegetables each day. Diet high in trans-fat, saturated fat, and added sugar increases the risk factor for heart disease.
4 Ways to Take Control of Your Heart Health
You are in the driver’s seat when it comes to your heart. Learn how to be heart healthy at any age.
Do not smoke. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. If you do not smoke, do not start. If you do smoke, please know that there are so many cessation programs out there.
Manage conditions. Work with your health care team to manage conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. This includes taking any medicines you have been prescribed.
Make heart-healthy eating changes. Eat food low in trans-fat, saturated fat, added sugar and sodium. Try to fill at least half your plate with vegetables and fruits, and aim for low sodium options.
Stay active. Get moving for at least 150 minutes per week. You can even break up the 30 minutes into 10-minute blocks.
