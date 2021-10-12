October 3 – 9
During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was dispatched for service 110 times. 106 of which were medical calls and four fire calls. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, and a cooking fire. Of the medical calls, 30 were hospital transfers out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 911 emergency calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. Our crews performed 154 medical procedures, 157 medical treatments and administered 123 medications.
I know that nobody wants to think about snow falling, but it will be here much faster than we want. We find it best to start talking about winter driving safety sooner than later. Below are some tips to ensure that you may have a safe winter driving season.
---
Winter Driving Safety
Driving safely in winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver. It’s easy to forget after months of mild conditions that snow and ice demand careful driving and special preparation for your vehicle. But when 17 percent of all vehicle crashes occur during winter conditions it’s clear that we could all use a refresher when it comes to making our way through a winter wonderland.
Ready Your Vehicle
Driving safely begins before you even get on the road. Regular tune-ups and maintenance are the starting point for safe driving year-round. In winter, pay special attention to your vehicle’s battery, wipers, coolant, tires and other systems that can take a beating when the temperature drops. If you’re using snow tires, have them installed before the snow begins to fall. When you know your vehicle is ready for the road, clear your car of snow, ice or dirt from the windows, forward sensors, headlights, tail lights and backup camera.
Ready Yourself
Drive slowly. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered road. Increase your following distance enough so that you'll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you. Also remember that every vehicle handles differently; this is particularly true when driving on wet, icy, or snowy roads. Take the time to learn how it handles under winter weather driving conditions. Before heading out, know the weather and traffic conditions, and plan your route accordingly. Give yourself more time to get where you’re going because you’ll be driving more slowly in inclement weather.
Ready for an Emergency
Even if you and your vehicle are prepared, crashes happen. Vehicles break down. Any of us can get caught out in the elements and help might not be just around the corner. Make sure your vehicle is stocked to help get you out of trouble or to keep you safe until help arrives. Keep blankets, flashlights, jumper cables, phone charger and flares or emergency lights in your vehicle. Even if you don’t need them, they can be used to help someone else in need on the road.
Safe Driving: Rain, Sleet, Snow or Otherwise
Winter driving demands special care; safe driving is a year-round habit. You and everyone in your vehicle should be wearing seat belts for every ride. Children should be in age- and size-appropriate child seats. Never drive after drinking. Never drive when distracted by an electronic device or anything else. Those are the essentials for safe driving, whatever the weather.
