Scott Kudrle of Kudrle Farms helps a customer at his booth set up at the Virginia Farmer’s Market Thursday afternoon. The market is held each Thursday starting at 2:30.

Ronin Roth, 4, and his sister Nozomi, 7 read stories to Yogi the reading dog while attending Thursday’s Virginia Farmers Market. The market features a wide assortment of activities, music, art and fresh foods and is held Thursday’s starting at 2:30 along the shore of Silver Lake.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments