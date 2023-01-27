VIRGINIA—The City Council gave its unanimous support Tuesday to Councilor Liz Motley’s idea for a Park/Trail Development project around the city’s pits.
The council’s motion directed city staff to proceed with further investigation for an outdoor recreation destination in the proposed area around the Columbia, Missabe, Commodore and Norman pits.
Motley, who was elected in November, spoke to the board about her idea’s potential.
“Many things need to go right for this to happen,’’ she said, “but if it were to actually happen I think it could be absolutely huge for our downtown with the possibility of doing a trailhead somewhere downtown to bring in tourists.
“This is really big if we can do it. I hope we can. I guess we’ll see what happens going forward.’’
At a recent Building and Grounds Committee meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber noted the city does not own the property in that area and additional funds will need to be secured for development of the project. Building and Grounds will spearhead the project along with the Parks and Recreation Department.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the low bid ($549,800) from TNT Construction Group for the demolition of homes in the Public Safety Area. eight bids were received for the demolition project. The demolition (expected some time in February) will begin after the asbestos removal is complete.
• Approved a resolution authorizing property acquisition by eminent domain on the six remaining properties in the area slated for the new Public Safety Building.
• Informed the public there will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at City Hall to review the Rental Code Ordinance.
• Approved a 2.5% rent increase for 2023-24 at Washington Manor.
• Approved a motion to approved the development agreement with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity for the purchase of property from the city and exchange of property for the construction of four homes (in the next eight years). The agreement will allow for Habitat to purchase four of the parcels being acquired by the city from Mesabi Property Management, and will also allow for an exchange of the parcel owned by Habitat on Fifth Avenue South for a parcel owned by the city on Second Street North.
• Approved the quote for Concept Design Services from American Ramp Company and to allow staff to submit an application and receive funds from the LCCMR grant application for the All-Wheel Park the city is looking into. Silber said at a previous city meeting the All-Wheel Park includes all non-motorized equipment such as bikes, skateboards, scooters and more.
City Administrator Britt See-Benes said two spots being considered are at Southside Park and also near the Third Street South ballfield and the Angel of Hope.
