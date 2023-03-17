VIRGINIA—The Virginia City Council reached a compromise Tuesday regarding the naming rights agreement with Iron Trail Motors for the ITM Event Center.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said some changes in the agreement were made and agreed to at Tuesday’s special City Council meeting after issues with direct competitors had surfaced recently. The updated agreement will be given final approval at a future meeting.
The agreement changes came down to who is allowed to advertise at the ITMEC and who is not, Cuffe said. The only limitation will be that direct auto dealership competitors won’t be allowed to put up permanent signs in the building advertising their cars for sale, including on the dasher boards, he stated.
Otherwise, anybody including direct competitors can advertise without restriction anywhere else in the building they want, the mayor said. That includes private and public events.
In addition, Lundgren Motors and Ken Waschke Auto Plaza will be able to take part in next week’s Iron Range Home, Sport and Travel Show at the ITMEC.
Also in the deal is a provision for Iron Trail Motors to raffle a car off every year or so, according to Cuffe. Half of the money raised will go to ITM and half will go to a non-profit, school or organization.
ITM agreed to hold a three-day car show and invite Lundgrens and Waschke to take part, as well.
Iron Trail Motors secured naming rights to what is now the ITMEC about 20 months ago. The 20-year agreement was for a total of $1.1 million.
—-
The City Council also took action that should help the city install a floating dock/walkway on Silver Lake.
The proposed dock behind Northern State Bank and the Public Utilities plant will connect the city’s trail system, which has been improved around Silver and Bailey’s lakes in recent years.
The city’s action included holding a public hearing and submitting a draft ordinance that modifies the use of Silver and Bailey’s lakes to the Department of Natural Resources for approval. With no opposition voiced at the public hearing Tuesday, Cuffe is confident the DNR will OK the modification.
The trail on the east side of Silver Lake currently stops at the end of the Northern State Bank parking lot. The floating dock pathway will allow trail users to walk over a portion of the lake and then get back on the trail on the south side of the lake.
Bids for the project will be sought once the DNR gives its approval.
Cuffe said the city will also be connecting the trail to the ITMEC. The project includes a trail from Ninth Avenue to the water tower and continuing it from the southwest corner of the lake to the ITMEC. Easements will be sought on the west side of Ninth Avenue to make the project go all the way to ITMEC, he added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.