VIRGINIA—The Virginia City Council Tuesday took the next step toward possibly developing a recreation area in and around the mine pits east of the city—but it didn’t happen without quite a few questions on the project.

The debate came to life as the council was considering a concept design agreement with Barr Engineering of Hibbing for the proposed assessment and scoping study for a so-called Eastern Recreation Area. The cost was not to exceed $22,500. Despite a lengthy discussion, the council unanimously approved the expenditure.

