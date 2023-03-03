VIRGINIA—The Virginia City Council Tuesday took the next step toward possibly developing a recreation area in and around the mine pits east of the city—but it didn’t happen without quite a few questions on the project.
The debate came to life as the council was considering a concept design agreement with Barr Engineering of Hibbing for the proposed assessment and scoping study for a so-called Eastern Recreation Area. The cost was not to exceed $22,500. Despite a lengthy discussion, the council unanimously approved the expenditure.
Former longtime city councilor Charlie Baribeau jumped into the conversation, saying he didn’t want to be left out of the process as a Virginia resident.
“I think you’re doing this action way prematurely,’’ he said, because the city currently has two trails that are not finished.
Baribeau also questioned the process of getting the quote from Barr Engineering, saying only three councilors and City Administrator Britt See-Benes were made aware of that.
Councilor Steven B. Johnson disagreed, saying “there was nothing done wrong.’’ He said at the Jan. 17, 2023, Committee of the Whole the council directed city staff to proceed with further investigation of a potential recreation area.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay said when it comes to professional services, there is no requirement to have more than one quote. “You can negotiate specifically with one.’’
Johnson added that too many times a council makes a decision to sit on something until later, so he wanted to move ahead with the concept design.
“I think we need to move forward with the investigation of what we need to do,’’ he said.
Johnson gave his support to Barr Engineering because “they built Redhead Park’’ in Chisholm and they have the relationships with local people who are going to make things happen. “They understand iron mining and iron ore pits.’’ He also wants to have a concept design in hand so grants can be sought in the future.
Councilor Liz Motley, who came up with the park/trail development project, said Barr Engineering is “absolutely the right engineer for doing this design.’’ They have done projects all over the Range and are “absolutely thriving in their project designs.
The proposed area for the Virginia project is around the Columbia, Missabe, Commodore and Norman pits.
Motley added, “it’s not so much Barr Engineering as it is the man behind the concept designs who just happens to work for Barr Engineering. “This man is Pete Kero from Hibbing who knows and has working relationships with all the key players and ownership coordination’’ to get this off the ground.
“This is it. We have the chance to do something huge for Virginia, finally, Motley said. “Pete Kero can do this for our city which is why it has to be Barr Engineering. He is the guy that can make this happen. It’s the land owners that will be our biggest challenge. He knows them all well and has a great working relationship with them all. Please make the right decision and vote yes to make this move forward.’’
Baribeau added in “the Redhead Park had an easy job compared to what we’re going to have in Virginia, Minnesota. It was all mineland reclamation money because it was owned by the State of Minnesota. We don’t have that here.’’ He stated previously the only ownership of the mine pit areas being looked at is RGGS Land and Minerals.
Councilor Julianne Paulsen said she was supporting this because “it’s just a concept design. It’s not obligating the city to any taxpayer dollars other than the cost of the concept design professional services. It might not necessarily be the firm, but it happens to be the firm with the experience and Pete Kero.’’ ... I felt comfortable going forward with Barr Engineering because of the level of expertise they have, particularly this individual. For me we’re not obligating the city to anything, we are just starting the process’’ with the concept design.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said it’s all about the process for him. “For me it’s about a professional service agreement and we talk about them and look at people that can provide those services and we get quotes.’’ However, there was only one quote submitted, he said. “No one else was even contacted. I don’t deny Mr. Kero has the expertise and Barr Engineering is well respected.’’
Cuffe said it all goes back to the expenditure of the money for him. He said he’d like to move forward with the $22,500 too, but he recently found out Chisholm’s design concept for Redhead wasn’t paid for by the city. With that in mind, he feels the city should look at the other players involved for funding, including the Department of Natural Resources and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
See-Benes said she obtained the quote from Barr Engineering according to the Committee of the Whole action on Jan. 17. The funds would come from the city’s economic development fund.
Cuffe said his only concern was if engineers SEH (Short Elliott Hendrickson) has the expertise as Barr.
Councilor Gary Friedlieb appreciated the efforts that were made to get the concept design information, but he also wondered why the city “didn’t extend that to have SEH contacted. It felt like we got ahead of ourselves without at least consulting with our engineer of record. I still want to have a conversation with SEH.’’
East Chestnut Street resident Mike Riley addressed the council and said he and his neighbors were curious about the “East Recreation Area’’ and where it’s going.
Cuffe said no decision has been made on the location yet and the concept design will help the city determine where it will go. The location of a potential trailhead is still to be determined, as well, he added.{”We like our neighborhood the way it was promised it would stay’’ by past city officials, he stated.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the $57,500 quote for the tennis court resurfacing project to Upper Midwest Athletic Construction.
• Approved a $79,840 bid from Mavo Systems Inc. for the environmental assessment for homes in the Public Safety Center area. The work includes the removal of hazardous materials, including asbestos and lead paint, before the homes are demolished.
