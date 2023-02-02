VIRGINIA—The City of Virginia could soon be home to a new community action housing development.
Recent Virginia studies show housing is badly needed and KOOTASCA Community Action would like to help meet that need with 38-48 units at a site to be determined.
Non-profit KOOTASCA would work with their development partner Three Rivers Community Action (which has several offices in the state) and the City of Virginia. The project would have a total development cost of $14 million to $18 million. Seventy-five percent of the units would be two or more bedrooms.
Isaac Meyer, KOOTASCA Housing Development Director, said the city would be asked to provide tax increment financing for the project, and partial donation of a site. He added the preferred site is on Fourth Street North near Silver Lake and Super One North.
“It’s a gorgeous site,’’ Meyer said and is close to nearly everything. “That for us would be a prime site.’’ However, with the city being landlocked and property at a premium, he added the feasibility for a couple of different sites will be examined.
Some characteristics needed for the site include a minimum of 2.5-5 acres of land that is shovel ready or feasible to be made ready and having proximity to education, retail, medical, public transportation and green space.
Meyer said the number of units built will depend on the size of the site chosen.
In exchange for developing an affordable project, the Minnesota Housing Financing Agency provides tax credits that are then sold to investors, according to Meyer. However, getting the tax credits is a very competitive process and only one out of four receive an allocation, he added.
Regarding a timeline, KOOTASCA would like to get a site selected and secured in the February/April time period. A potential project funding announcement would be in December 2024 and construction would then start in spring/summer of 2024. Late in 2025/early 2026 is slated for leasing the units.
“We need to get moving on this,’’ said Councilor Steven B. Johnson, who moved to put the project on next week’s Committee of the Whole meeting for further discussion. However, the council ultimately tabled the discussion item.
“It’s important to do your due diligence,’’ Meyer said. “We can’t expect any different. I’m hoping we’ll here back from the city.’’ He also mentioned KOOTASCA is working with several other cities at the same time and will be happy to come back next year if necessary.
“We need some time to digest this and talk about this amongst the council. I think we’re all excited about the project itself,’’ Mayor Larry Cuffe said at the meeting, but the city has to get a consensus moving forward and get a location chosen.
The project did have supporters at Tuesday’s special Virginia City Council meeting and letters backing the development.
A letter from Essentia Health favored the project and stated the health provider struggles with “locating housing for two distinct populations: affordable housing for employees and long-term rentals for locum tenens (doctors, nurses, etc.).
“To this end, Essentia Health supports the development of this vital community resource. Please join us in supporting a KOOTASCA Community Action housing complex and making a healthy difference in people’s lives.’’
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation community development representative Whitney Ridlon told the council the agency has been hearing from businesses that housing is a major issue and a barrier to attracting and retaining workers. “The agency is support of housing projects that support our region’s employers and their workers.’’
Brad Gustafson, community development manager for St. Louis County, told the council, “This is an incredible opportunity for the City of Virginia.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.