As new board members were welcomed to the Virginia Community Foundation recently, outgoing members were honored for their longtime service. Pictured are Kerry Waschke-Collie, Laura Bachschneider, and Erik Wedge.
VIRGINIA—The Virginia Community Foundation recently elected two new board members, Brad Scott and Beth Pierce.
Additionally, Greg Gilness was elected as the new chairman, Mark Kovacich as vice chairman, Polly Podpeskar as treasurer, and Marieta Johnson as secretary.
Scott is the Dean of Athletics at Minnesota North College. He was the director of development for the Mesabi Range College Foundation from 2015—2018. During that time, he successfully built relationships with business and industry on the Iron Range.
Scott’s community involvement includes arena facilitator for Rock Ridge Youth Hockey, Mesabi East Foundation board member, Eveleth-Gilbert Recreation board member, Rock Ridge Youth Hockey board member, and youth softball, baseball, and hockey coach. Scott’s goal for the Range is to see its communities flourish and continue to be sustainable so his children are able to live, work and raise their families here, according to a press release.
Pierce is the executive director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau, a nonprofit destination marketing organization serving 10 Iron Range communities. She was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission and is a board member of the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, the Minnesota Arrowhead Committee, Superior National Forest Scenic Byway Council and Club Mesabi.
The Foundation recently held a Light Standard Recognition Reception for three of its outgoing board of directors. Kerry Waschke-Collie, Laura Bachschneider and Erik Wedge were presented with the light standard, a miniature replica of Virginia’s Fifth Avenue light post. They served three, three-year terms on the Foundation Board.
The Virginia Community Foundation has built a permanent endowment through the charitable giving of its generous residents and businesses. This philanthropic partnership has allowed the Foundation to award impactful grants to make the local community a better place to live, work and play.
