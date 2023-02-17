Virginia Community Foundation welcomes new board members

As new board members were welcomed to the Virginia Community Foundation recently, outgoing members were honored for their longtime service. Pictured are Kerry Waschke-Collie, Laura Bachschneider, and Erik Wedge.

 ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE

VIRGINIA—The Virginia Community Foundation recently elected two new board members, Brad Scott and Beth Pierce.

Additionally, Greg Gilness was elected as the new chairman, Mark Kovacich as vice chairman, Polly Podpeskar as treasurer, and Marieta Johnson as secretary.

