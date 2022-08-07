The Virginia Community Foundation Board is pleased to announce the recipients of the following grants and scholarships for the first half of 2022.
Lyric Center for the Arts - Lyric Center Youth Arts Program Operating Expenses - $2,050.
The Lyric Center coordinates children and adult theater programs, a visual arts program and a gallery. This grant will be used to help provide for the Lyric Youth Arts program which provides access for students outside the normal independent school district curriculum. The program will offer thirty plus scheduled events for grades one through twelve, such as a Spring Musical, Summer Arts Camp, Fall and Winter sessions, and an Annual Halloween Photo Booth. Visual art classes will include painting, fiber art options, digital media, film, sculpture and other media. Literary workshops and music instruction may also be provided. Its website is www.lyriccenteronline.org.
Rock Ridge Public Schools – Aquatic Center Video Scoreboard - $5,000.
Rock Ridge Public School District was established in 2019. The Rock Ridge Rising Campaign was established in 2020 to enrich and enhance the building project of all new facilities in the Rock Ridge Public Schools project. www.rrps.org.
This grant will help with the purchase of the Aquatic Center Video Scoreboard. The video scoreboard will enhance the experiences for the Girls and Boys Swimming Programs. It will feature lane-by-lane results displaying student names. Fans will be able to watch their swimmer up close and personal. The video board will be able to live-stream swim meets, including video and live results to the viewer. Rock Ridge staff will be able to use the video board for instruction during their swimming classes in Physical Education.
Northland Learning Center – Bridge to Independence – Life Skills Work Boxes - $2,614.50
The Bridge to Independence (BTI) is a secondary special education program for adult students ages eighteen to twenty-one in Northeastern Minnesota. The BTI program offers a focus on the acquisition of skills in the areas of post-secondary education and training, employment and vocational skills, community participation, independent living skills, and recreation and leisure activities.
This grant will be used to purchase Life Skills Work Boxes. These work boxes will be used by students to acquire skills such as, pattern recognition, counting, matching, sorting, and assembling to develop higher gross and fine motor actions. The students will learn to coordinate steps, work steadily and with others, and ask for help as needed to complete a task.
Lou’s Closet Fund – School Clothes Closet at RRPS - $3,173.
The Lou’s Closet Fund was created to promote the attendance and achievement of low-income students or students experiencing a crisis of ISD 2909. This grant will be used to purchase quality, seasonally appropriate clothing for the schools’ clothes closets and to provide for corrective eyewear for eligible students throughout the district.
The George Munig Economic Scholarship: 2 - $1,000 Awards
This scholarship was created to provide scholarship awards to Virginia students who are interested in the study of Economics or other business-related fields. This year’s recipients are Hope Spaeth and Kristin Williams.
The Dr. Halvorson and Emily Olson Scholarship: 1 - $500 Award
This scholarship was created to provide scholarship awards to Virginia students who are studying at the University of Minnesota in the area of Liberal Arts. This year’s recipient is Azalea Ray.
The Garett Plotnik Memorial Scholarship: 2 - $500 Awards
This scholarship was created to provide scholarship awards to Virginia students who are actively involved in extra-curricular activities, have outdoor interests, and demonstrate characteristics of a positive role model. This year’s recipients are Kaari Harsila and Hope Spaeth.
The Dr. Marvin H., Joseph E. & Susie Skaurud Scholarship: 12 - $5,000 Awards
This scholarship was created to provide scholarship awards to Virginia students who have demonstrated high academic performance and are enrolled in a degree granting program at an institution of higher education. This year’s recipients are Rian Aune; Gavin Benz; Brooke Dahl; Klara DeVries; Ava Fink; Kaari Harsila; Elsie Hyppa; Abby Kramer; Britta Nordin; Hope Spaeth; Cassie Williams; Kristin Williams.
The Virginia Community Foundation has built a permanent endowment through the charitable giving of its residents and businesses. This philanthropic partnership has allowed the Foundation to award impactful grants to make our community a better place to live, work and play. To learn more about the Foundation and how to give, visit the website at www.virginiafoundation.com or contact us at director@virginiafoundation.com or (218) 749-2253. Follow on Facebook: Virginia, Minnesota Community Foundation.
