VIRGINIA — Northland Learning Center student Briauna Montgomery was amazed by the talents of street artists she watched on Facebook videos using spray paint to create artworks.
“I thought it was the coolest thing,” she said. “When I first saw it, I thought I could never do something like that.”
The 15-year-old has come a long way in a short time. One of her artworks — that, yes, was made using spray paint — now hangs in the Community Relations office in the Uptown Virginia Mall.
Another is going up in Virginia’s City Hall, thanks to Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., who was so impressed with Briauna’s artwork that he wanted to hang one of her pieces in his office, but later decided it needed to be displayed where the entire community can enjoy it.
Creating the spray paint paintings depicting the planets and outer space is about more than simply making art for the student. “It’s an outlet. It’s something that helps me when I need to get things off my mind. I have a lot of rough things going on, and if I’m not doing so well I can turn on some music and paint and feel better,” Briauna said, adding that “if I put headphones on and focus, I can do a painting maybe an hour.”
Virginia Police Lt. John Swenson, the force’s community relations officer and also a resource officer in the Virginia public schools, often volunteers at the NLC to help build bonds between students and law enforcement. His goal is to break down stigmas associated with students’ distrust and fear of law enforcement.
One day he was introduced to Briauna’s artwork displayed in paraprofessional Dano Zebro’s room at the school, and “I was just astounded,” Swenson said. “I was taken aback at it.” The lieutenant said he couldn’t believe the art was made using spray paint.
Swenson, who works with Community Relations Project Coordinator Jada Strumbell, had moved into the new office at the mall in October. The department is working to “create positive changes within the community” through the project. “We are changing the way we do police work and responding to the public,” he explained.
The intention is to form an office that includes a social worker and mental health practitioner who will assist with responding to individuals in need of getting into treatment or dealing with mental health issues.
“I had a bare wall” in the office, Swenson said, and he requested that Briauna help brighten it up. He now not only has one of the student’s planetary canvas paintings at the mall, but also another up at his home.
And interest in the young artist’s pieces didn’t stop there.
The Virginia mayor one day saw one of her artworks and inquired about the artist. “I thought, ‘That’s a really neat piece. I wouldn’t mind having something like that in my office,’” Cuffe said.
Before long, he was presented with a colorful painting Briauna had made just for the mayor.
“It’s a beautiful piece,” Cuffe said. “To me it’s a representation of life beyond…reaching to the future, not knowing what the future holds.”
Cuffe said he talked with Briauna about its meaning, which she said it stands for “different moods and how she views life.”
The two had a “nice conversation,” he added. “It really touched my heart and tugged on my heart strings.”
The mayor said a plaque with Briauna’s name will be made to accompany the painting when it is hung in city hall.
“Art has always been one of my favorite things,” Briauna said. But the teenager surprised herself with her ability to create art like she saw on the videos.
On her first attempt, “I had three bottles of spray paint and a poster board,” she said. “It didn’t turn out as bad as I thought it would.”
Briauna said she's tried different subjects, but “I’ve mostly stuck with outer space and planets. I just think the way some of the textures and ways you can make the planets is super cool” using the medium.
She has a few of the pieces up at her Mountain Iron home, and “a lot of family members and friends have wanted one,” she said. “I want to eventually sell them, but I have a hard time asking. Some people have given me money” in exchange for the gift of one of her one-of-a-kind artworks.
“She’s got a lot of talent,” Zebro added. “I hope someday she truly sees it. Briauna is an amazing individual.”
The paraprofessional said she’s told Briauna: “Don’t see your past. See your future.”
“I had zero faith at all,” said the 15-year-old. “But I’m slowly getting there.”
