Thursday, June 24
7 p.m. Olcott Park Bob Baldrica Bandstand
Broadcast on FM Channel 98.5 (2 mile radius)
Star Spangled Banner
Olympic Fanfare And Theme............…..…John Williams
The Music Man.............………….…….Meredith Willson
Come Thou Font Of Every Blessing…Randall Standridge
1812 Overture……………………………..…Tchaikovsky
Military Escort……................................….Harold Bennett
The Gillette Look Sharp March……..……Mahlon Merrick
Amparito Roca…………….……………….Jamie Texador
Ballade................................………………......Alfred Reed
Alto Sax Solo..Ryan Freitas
Curtain Call.....................………………....Johnny Wasson
Washington Grays.....................................Claudio Grafulla
In case of rain the concert will be held at the Uptown Mall
Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas, Directors
