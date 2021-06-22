Thursday, June 24

7 p.m. Olcott Park Bob Baldrica Bandstand

Broadcast on FM Channel 98.5 (2 mile radius)

Star Spangled Banner

Olympic Fanfare And Theme............…..…John Williams

The Music Man.............………….…….Meredith Willson

Come Thou Font Of Every Blessing…Randall Standridge

1812 Overture……………………………..…Tchaikovsky

Military Escort……................................….Harold Bennett

The Gillette Look Sharp March……..……Mahlon Merrick

Amparito Roca…………….……………….Jamie Texador

Ballade................................………………......Alfred Reed

Alto Sax Solo..Ryan Freitas

Curtain Call.....................………………....Johnny Wasson

Washington Grays.....................................Claudio Grafulla

In case of rain the concert will be held at the Uptown Mall

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas, Directors

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments