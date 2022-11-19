VIRGINIA—Kathy Merkel has endured breast cancer and the deaths of beloved family members. Still, she smiles and is a proud advocate for cancer legislation. Merkel tells in her own words her story of surviving breast cancer and of going to Washington D.C. as a delegate to the American Cancer Society’s leadership conference.
“Now 16 years after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast cancer, three months of chemotherapy, a biopsy, lumpectomy in 2007, and 25-30 radiation treatments, I’ve emerged as another person—a true survivor.”
Merkel is proud that she went to Capitol Hill to push for “real improvement in the lives of cancer patients and their families.”
“I am blessed and grateful at this holiday season, despite the personal loss of my brother and mother this year, for the powerful gift of advocating. I’ll keep fighting loud and clear, wearing my favorite Washington D.C. Chanel lipstick, on ALL local, state, and national levels in the battle against cancer.”
She wrote of getting the ACS invitation. “It’s 9/11, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Six weeks earlier, I received an email invitation to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. I cried, sitting at my home computer. Tears of joy. I had been secretly wishing since 2007, when I moved back to my Iron Range Roots from the Twin Cities after my Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis nightmare and treatments, that I would be invited to Washington DC once again. My dream came true. I’d be representing Minnesota’s Congressional 8, among the first to meet in- person since the pandemic, to urge Congress to make cancer a top priority.”
Asked what she learned on her trip to Washington, she said, “The impact that we’d make—more than 600 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones from all 50 states to lobby with Congress to make cancer a top priority. We, as volunteers from Minnesota, want our lawmakers to know, that we are counting on them to take a stand.”
Last July Merkel was invited by Brita Babel, Minnesota grassroots manager, American Cancer Society/Cancer Action Network, (ACS CAN) to the nation’s capital.
“We set up a conference call to discuss this exciting opportunity on the afternoon of July 15. I’ll admit, I was petrified to hear of the 9/11 departure date, at first. But with the cause stronger and dearer to my heart, I was ready to travel and advocate. I’ve served as a volunteer with the American Cancer Society for 20 years, and the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network since 2002. I’m a 16-year breast cancer, stage three survivor. I last participated in the 2006 Celebration on the Hill in Washington when I had just completed my first round of chemotherapy.”
That same summer she had lost her job in St. Paul, had no health insurance, and was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.
“That fall of 2007, darkness turned to light. I had the honor and privilege to be selected for the American Cancer Society’s $15 million ‘Access to Care’ advertising campaign. National commercials ran on NBC, ABC, Discovery, FOX news, CNN, and History Channel featuring me and another struggling cancer survivor.
“Circa now, September 11, 2002, at 5:30 a.m., I’m waiting for a dear friend to pick me up at my home in Virginia for my 9/11 journey to the Duluth airport. I will fly in a small United Airlines Express plane to Chicago’s O’Hare airport. From there, I transfer ‘allegedly’ to the Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. Wrong. Due to fog, and weather delays, I’d need to switch departure times and arrival locations to the Dulles Airport, 40 miles out of D.C. Arriving at 6:15 pm, Eastern Standard Time, at the Grand Hyatt DC Hotel, it was time to join and meet our Minnesota Team!”
Delegates would meet with the offices of Congressman Tom Emmer, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Pete Stauber, and Michelle Fischbach.
“We’d discuss and urge the need to support an increase in federal funding for cancer research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH). We asked them to support increasing the diversity of participants in clinical trials by ensuring that clinical trial sponsors can cover patients’ trial-associated costs, like lodging and transportation, and provide tools to enable remote participation. Additionally, we asked members to support legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover new multi-cancer early detection tests once approved by the FDA.”
Delegates met with staff members of Klobuchar and Smith.
Merkel wrote, “We discussed three issues: research funding appropriations, increasing diversity in clinical trials and the last was around Medicare and early detection cancer screenings. Both Senators already were sponsors of the third bill around Medicare and early detection.”
Merkel said the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act (S. 1873/H.R. 1946) has not passed yet, “but our federal team is continuing to bill support on the bill on the hill and work for it to move through its path to passage.”
Merkel wrote, “We met with Senator Klobuchar’s aide, Seth Barnes, at the Dirksen Senate Building. We were told in training that it was important to tell your personal story, as it was the part that would ‘stick’ at our meeting. I was proud to lead by sharing my personal cancer story, and thanked the Senator for co-sponsoring the multi-cancer, early detection bill. A few weeks prior on Labor Day, at the Labor Day Assembly picnic at Olcott Park, I was happy to chat briefly with Senator Klobuchar to ask her for her support and said that I’d be in Washington D.C. on September 13. She replied, “I always support you; I’ll try to be there (in person.) We also met with Senator Smith’s office and thanked her also for co-sponsoring the multi cancer early detection tests.”
