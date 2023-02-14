VIRGINIA—About 19 months ago, Iron Trail Motors secured naming rights to what is now the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
A disagreement on who can or cannot advertise at the facility has the city looking into severing the agreement. The 20-year agreement was for a total of $1.1 million.
The city wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to advertise, Mayor Larry Cuffe said.
Iron Trail Motors, meanwhile, doesn’t want direct competitors advertising in the arena without written permission, the mayor added.
To hopefully solve the dispute, the City Council has set a special meeting for 2 p.m. today to discuss the ITMEC naming rights. A special City Council meeting has also been set for 3 p.m. to discuss the naming rights contract with Iron Trail Motors.
“My personal opinion only is they paid for the naming rights, but they don’t control the environment within that building,’’ Cuffe said. “In some respects, it could be buyer’s remorse’’ about the contract.
At a meeting last month, Councilor Gary Friedlieb said he spoke with Iron Trail Motors about the contract in regard to other entities advertising in the facility.
Councilor Liz Motley presented her views on the contract and suggested to void the contract immediately and to enter into a new contract.
Friedlieb discussed the issue regarding blatantly violating the contract and the council discussed a way to get a waiver in place (for those that want to advertise) for the upcoming Home Sport and Travel Show.
The council first made a motion directing staff to accept all the sponsors and vendors that would like to attend the show as they have for the last 40 years and continue moving forward to conduct the event next month. The motion, however, was rescinded.
The council did agree to have the city attorney send a letter to Iron Trail about the contract and the potential the city could invoke Section 9.E. of the contract as the next option. Section 9.E. refers to either party being able to sever the contract if they feel harmed in any way.
“We think we’ve been harmed by’’ the way the language is being interpreted by ITM, Cuffe said.
The council also directed the city attorney to talk to the ITM attorney and demand a waiver for any competitive vendors that may attend the Home Sport and Travel Show.
A Councilor Julianne Paulsen motion, supported by Motley, was also made to send a letter to ITM stating “if the requests are not granted the city may invoke 9.E. of the current contract with Iron Trail Motors as the activity by Iron Trail Motors has directly or indirectly damaged the city’s reputation.’’
Since last month, the city has already invoked 9.E., Cuffe added.
In his personal view, he said if it’s a city event and the city is sponsoring it, a direct competitor wouldn’t be used because Iron Trail has the naming rights.
At the same time, Cuffe would like to make sure everyone has the opportunity to advertise.
“I thought this was a philanthropic endeavor on the part of Iron Trail Motors,’’ including giving back to the community, he said. “In essence, I think this is a business deal only,’’ not philanthropic. “The community suffers as a result of this agreement and I’d like to see something change.’’
Cuffe also addressed the rumor that nobody else was asked about naming rights 19 months ago. “That’s not true. We advertised it and we did have people come in and express their interest. ... If you’re interested come and see us,’’ he said. “We didn’t ask any individuals. Iron Trail wasn’t the only game in town. There were others.’’
Cuffe also $1.1 million for the naming rights agreement wasn’t enough. “I thought they should pay more, but that’s the way it was decided by the council.’’
While ITM is paying the naming rights fee on a monthly basis, that shouldn’t negate anybody else from advertising and stunting the revenue stream the city could have, he said. “The money they are paying us on a monthly basis, we’re losing more money in the revenue stream because of the agreement I think.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.