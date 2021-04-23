VIRGINIA -- The historic Kaleva Hall at 125 Third Street North is the place to visit today, April 23. The Kaleva Corporation will be continuing the annual spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. upstairs of the hall. A bake sale will also be held on the first floor. Proceeds go toward maintenance of the hall, which was built around 1906.
Another feature of the event will be author Tom Mattson, a native of Biwabik, signing copies of his latest book, "Meeting Strangers, Making Friends: More Surprising Travel Adventures from the Minnesota Storyteller." At the sale 50 percent of the book proceeds will go to the hall.
There have been sales at the hall for 20-plus years, Sharon and Butch Panula, longtime participants in Kaleva activities, told the Mesabi Tribune. "There used to be spring and fall bazaars by the Ladies of Kaleva for over 50 years and then the Kaleva Building Corporation started 'Vintage Sales' in the downstairs rooms only which at that time usually included a coffee an'." This weekend's event will have no coffee an' because of COVID. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Sisu Caps and Sisu Totes, "Remembering Äiti" cookbooks and bags of Kaleva coffee will be available for sale. The proceeds for any sale that the corporation collects goes toward the upkeep and maintenance of the hall, including brick repair in the front of the building, gutters, painting the pillars and railings in the front, replacing the access door to the balcony, painting in the front of the auditorium stage and lighting in the back hallway. "In the past we have applied for IRRRB grants and are very grateful for receiving them. We have remodeled the Ladies meeting room, refinished the floors of the auditorium and the dining room, and acquired tables and chairs for the auditorium and redone the roof. As with any great historic building, there is always maintenance and as caretakers we do our best to keep this amazing historic hall in tiptop shape so it can be utilized for many more years in the future," the Panulas said.
In his new book Mattson describes his travels by Harley motorcycle from the Iron Range to 15 Western states, and journeys from Cuba to the high Andes Mountains and from Thailand and Cambodia to Burma, the Kingdom of Bhutan and Africa. He said he "meets strangers who become friends—and characters in his stories."
Mattson will also sign his first book of world travels, "The Other Worlds: Offbeat Adventures of a Curious Traveler," and his 1965 book, "The Mesabi-Vermilion Iron Range," created with the help of other 1960s Range students. The book was reprinted by W.A. Fisher Company of Virginia in 2019.
Mattson's writing has won acclaim from best-selling author Jack Canfield ("Chicken Soup for the Soul"), who says the stories “make you feel you’re traveling the world alongside Tom,” and that he loved the “phenomenal stories and captivating writing" in The Other Worlds. Readers from the Range and many states have expressed their opinions on Amazon and on Mattson’s website, tomsglobe.com.
Fifteen locations across the Range (and Duluth) carry the books. They’re also available on Amazon. Check local locations at www.tomsglobe.com, or contact Mattson via the website, which displays his photography and maps of his journeys. A portion of book sales in April will be donated to Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness of Northern Minnesota (VEMA).
Mattson is a Biwabik native, and as a child was a Mesabi Daily News paperboy, and "when younger yet, sat with his mother on their living room floor, where she read the newspaper’s local sports articles to him." Later he worked at the Biwabik Times and as editor of the Virginia Junior College newspaper.
This summer Mattson will be at Quad Cities Art Walk events, the Lyric Center for the Arts, libraries, and at the Finnish Americans and Friends organization in Hibbing. And, he added, in Guatemala where he has a "tin-roofed shack in the mountains of the Mayan people, and Havana since some stories are rooted in Cuban tobacco fields and Fidel Castro’s 1950s rebel mountains."
He also publishes "Tom's Globe Newsletter." For the April newsletter he tells this story: "When I met a few strangers and made a couple friends as a 10-year-old on a family bus trip to 1950s California, little did I imagine that a story could be written about every person on the planet. In the next 15 years, at scout camps or by car to Canada, Mexico, New York and California, I made a few friends—but didn’t imagine writing stories about them... That must’ve begun in Biwabik on our street that led to the iron mine a few hundred feet away... I didn’t imagine until years into the 21st century that email stories I’d begun penning about meeting strangers and making friends might have punch in a book."
The book begins in Ecuador in the Andes Mountains in South America -- 12,870 feet in elevation, February 2015. "Three strangers are on three different missions ... in bright afternoon sunshine a traveler snaps photos as fast as his brimming heart can focus, searching for precious views. A young woman sitting with two others on the rim of a volcanic crater tries to sell brightly painted artesania to support her family. A guy in a Minnesota iron mining town, whose passport expired years earlier, wonders if he still has the family's Finnish sisu to embark on journeys to strange places, without knowing a soul." That guy was Mattson.
