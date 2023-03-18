For a decade—starting in 2009—Volunteers in Education (VinE) was a steady presence in area schools, providing valuable tutoring services to K-8 students.
But then in March 2020, COVID-19, and the resulting efforts to attempt to slow the spread of the virus, shut the program down when kids could have used it most.
Today, VinE is finally back and new Executive Director Teresa de Venecia is looking for volunteer community tutors—“the heart of the program”—to get back into schools at a critical time.
VinE officials say there is an increased need for additional student support after the Covid pandemic as virtual learning “posed difficult challenges for many students and compromised their learning.” In 2020, in response to the unknowns of COVID-19, Minnesota schools closed their doors and moved to virtual learning, which forced VinE to suspend its tutoring program.
de Venecia said reaching students who needed assistance remained difficult during the 2020-21 school year as many schools were moving back and forth between in-person and virtual learning.
“This inconsistency was problematic, not to mention the teaching and learning challenges of the virtual classroom,” de Venecia said. “Learning losses resulted for many students, and for those who were already struggling in school these losses put them at further academic risk. VinE tried to provide services during the 2020/21 school year, but schools and community members were uneasy with the potential of further COVID exposure.”
Currently, VinE is working in North Woods School, NE Range School, Tower-Soudan Elementary School, Mt. Iron-Buhl Schools, and Cherry School.
de Venecia, who began working as the nonprofit’s executive director in January, said she’s excited about the program because it offers students an opportunity to receive free tutoring services that not only improve their academic achievement, but increase self-confidence and classroom engagement.
“My work as a K-12 educator has given me an opportunity to see the spaces within K-12 systems where students need academic support beyond the classroom,” she said. “I really like VinE’s concept of recruiting and training local community volunteers to offer this learning assistance. This gives community members an opportunity to contribute to all the great things our local public schools are doing for kids.”
According to de Venecia, the program works like this: Teachers refer students needing VinE’s tutoring services. They are students who do not receive Special Education or Title I services, which means without VinE they may not otherwise get the learning support they need in order to meet grade-level expectations.
Each school has a “Vine Coordinator” who pairs students with the appropriate tutor. Matches are made based on a tutor’s education, area of expertise, and time availability. The coordinators work closely with teachers to ensure the tutoring services are working well for the unique needs of each student.
“VinE offers students an opportunity to find academic success while receiving individual or small-group tutoring. This type of close attention gives students another space in which to communicate and have a social connection with a trusted adult,” she said. “Volunteers and students alike enjoy these positive interactions. This creates a safe space for kids to ask questions without fear of judgment, increasing the likelihood of learning a difficult skill or mastering complex subject matter.”
de Venecia also said that although VinE’s primary goal is to improve student academic achievement, anecdotal evidence from teachers also demonstrates other advantages.
“Teachers report increased confidence in students receiving support from VinE tutors, as well as more engagement in the classroom,” she said. “The program also gives students an opportunity for a trusting relationship with someone who wants to see them succeed. This relationship could prove to be very important for many VinE students.”
There are very few prerequisites to volunteering for the program.
“VinE’s tutors are community members who care about their communities and want to help kids succeed. This can include anyone with some extra time each week that can be consistently dedicated to tutoring. We have volunteers who work one hour per week and others who are able to do much more,” de Venecia said. “We look for high school graduates who pass the school District’s background check, are willing to participate in ongoing tutor training seminars, and can commit to a consistent tutoring schedule.”
de Venecia said VinE also invites current high school students to volunteer as tutors if they have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
“This is a wonderful and fulfilling way to make a positive difference for kids,” she said.
VinE is funded by grants and donations.
“United Way of NE MN is our largest funder, and we are so appreciative of their support. We are always looking for grant and funding opportunities,” de Venecia said.
More information on the program and how to become a volunteer can be found online at vine-mn.org/volunteer; or by calling 218-404-5742; or by email at info@vine-mn.org.
