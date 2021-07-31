Born in Hibbing on August 18, 1934, to Italian immigrants Vinancio and Aida Bugliosi, Vince was the youngest of five children. His parents owned a grocery store until his father later went to work for the Great Northern Railroad.
Although he played other sports, from an early age Vince especially took to tennis, practicing rigorously. People remember him spending hours outside hitting tennis balls against a wall of the Hibbing Memorial Building. His dedication paid off. He went on to win regional championships and in 1951, as a high school junior, he won the state high school tennis championship. Along the way he beat Eveleth’s hockey great John Mayasich.
After his junior year at Hibbing High School, Vince and his parents moved to Los Angeles where two of his older brothers now lived. Vince would graduate from Hollywood High School, although years later Hibbing High School would grant him a diploma, too. His tennis skills earned him a scholarship to the University of Miami. It was there he met Gail Talluto. They were married for 59 years and had two children.
Vince attained the rank of captain in the U.S. Army during his time at Fort Benning, Georgia. He then entered law school at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and became an assistant district attorney for Los Angeles County. He won 105 of 106 felony jury trials, including 21 consecutive murder convictions.
In 1969, the horrific murders of seven innocent people in their LA homes shocked the nation. Charles Manson and three members of his cult murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other innocent people during a bizarre two-night rampage. Vince was assigned to the district attorney’s team of prosecutors. He was soon moved into the lead role on the team. The investigation and trial was followed worldwide. Vince called 84 witnesses and introduced 290 pieces of evidence. His intense accuracy and eye for detail resulted in all five defendants being found guilty.
After the trial, which cemented his reputation as an outstanding lawyer, he began a career in 1972 as a defense attorney. He also twice ran unsuccessfully for election as Los Angeles District Attorney.
But it was his career as a nonfiction author that brought him special satisfaction. He wrote about the experience of the Manson trial in “Helter Skelter,” which became one of the best-selling true crime books ever published. It is still read today by people interested in investigations and trials. He also authored best-selling books about the President Kennedy assassination, the O.J. Simpson trial, and several other high-profile cases.
Vince returned to his hometown for family events, a class reunion, and book signings. He stated, “I love northern Minnesota. I love the people. I love the culture.”
Vince and his wife lived in Pasadena, California. Near the end of his life he struggled with cancer, pneumonia, and needed dialysis, but always kept a positive attitude. He passed away at 80 years old on June 6, 2015.
