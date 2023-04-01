Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to pay tribute to those who served in Vietnam, is observed on March 29, the date so chosen because the last American troops left Vietnam March 29, 1973.
Fifty years later—in 2023—area Vietnam veterans recall their memories of the war and their feelings about being veterans. Here are their words.
Len Belobaba of Eveleth
Valentines 1968 I received my draft notice, Uncle Sam wanted to be my valentine for 2 years. I left on a bus from Virginia City Hall. I must have looked like a window licker staring at family and friends as we drove off. I was home on leave prior to being sent to Vietnam. It was end of May a bunch of us went to Lake Vermilion to enjoy the sun, drink beer, sauna and water ski. Unfortunately, it never got above 50 and it snowed on us.
It goes downhill from there. Vietnam it was hot, humid, and it smelled, plus somebody was trying to kill you. I was with 44th Medical Brigade, a dust-off unit stationed in Long Binh next to an evacuation hospital. Our group of 50 had a lot of laughs, sprinkled with some terrible ones. I was promoted to Spec. 5 two months before I was sent back.
Leaving Vietnam was one of the happiest and saddest days. Because my time was up in the US Army, but my comrades had 2 more months left. It was very hard saying goodbye. I’m getting up there now. I have lost many friends and Vietnam buddies, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I am not a big fan of “Thanks for your service” after 30 years with nothing but the protesters of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Annette Mariucci of Virginia
Branch: Army Nurse Corps. Service dates: 1968-1970. Unit: 44th Medical Brigade. Rank: 1st lieutenant. Assignment: Long Binh 93rd Evacuation Hospital
When I occasionally worked on ICU and surgery recovery room, soldiers waking up from anesthesia would often ask about their buddies before themselves. That always impressed me very much. The night we got in seven DOA (dead on arrival) on a Dust Off (medevac helicopter) and found out that they had been beheaded was a tough night and fostered anger in everyone. While the hurt of war diminishes over time (54 years for me already), it never really goes away.
It was very interesting to go into Vietnamese villages and set up a day clinic for them. One Vietnamese woman invited us into her home. She made the comment, “America #1, Vietnam #10”. I found that rather sad. They were always grateful for our being there for them.
I would like to take this opportunity to encourage my fellow Vietnam vets to read a book I discovered a few years ago: “The Lost Mandate of Heaven, the American Betrayal of Ngo Dinh Diem, the President of Vietnam” by Geoffrey Shaw. It is very well-researched using original sources and declassified U.S. Government documents. You may not agree with it, but it does give a different perspective on the war. I would be happy to loan it to anyone who would like to read it, or you can get a copy from the library.
I am very proud to have served in Vietnam with so many wonderful people: the doctors, nurses, and corpsmen (including an 18-year-old Vietnamese corpsman) on my ward, the Dust-Off pilots, the cooks who fed us, the clerks who got us where we needed to go, but above all the patients we took care of. Thank you to all the brave soldiers who were put in harm’s way, and God bless.
Ed Steblay of Biwabik
I served in the Navy from Jan. 15, 1967, through Dec. 24, 1970. Was an AMS 3rd class, I had made AMS 2nd class but had to extend to put it on and did not. (Aviation structural mechanic) HELATKLTRON-3 We were called Ha(L)-3. To this date I think it was the only unit to be commissioned and decommissioned overseas. I was stationed at Binh Thuy and was a crew chief on helicopters. I traveled anywhere from Saigon to the bottom of the Delta.
My worst memory of war was one day having to go and pick up some bodies, seven in total, and bring those boys to Saigon so they could be transported back to the States. As a veteran there was no welcome when we came home. Even with everything that is wrong with me today, I would not change a thing that I did in the war time frame.
Jim Keller of Ely Lake, Eveleth
United States Marine Corps/ 11years active. Air National Guard & Army Guard /10 years. Retired in 2005. Air Wing/CH 46 Helicopters/ Search & Medevac. Staff Sgt. E-6 Phu Bai, Quang Tri, Khe Sanh, Vietnam.
My memory of the war—Tet Offensive of 1968—many casualties.
I’m proud to have served my country.
Robert “Chipper” Kovatovich of Biwabik
I was a Spec. (specialist) 5 in the Army with the 3/16th artillery part of Americal Division. I was based out of Chu Lai, South Vietnam.
I was in Vietnam from May 1967 to May 1968. I was artillery survey and forward observer in Army. I made some good friends with whom I still keep in touch. As you get older, the dreams don’t come as often, but it’s still there even after 57 years.
Jerry Sanborn of Hibbing
I was in the Army 1966-1968. I was a sergeant E5 stationed in Nha Trang, Vietnam, in MACV (military assistance command) 507 radio teletype. We took care of most of the air traffic for military operations, ammo, and special needs out in the field. I had to establish field communications for some fire bases, and some convoys we had to lead and handle all comp for the convoys.
When we arrived in-country, it was so hot, like 102 in the shade. The country is very pretty. Our home base was Nha Trang, but we also had bases in Cam Ranh Bay, so we had to take choppers to fix and repair their communication problems. There were big Buddha statues all around.
Some of us had the duty of going with a scout team—no contact if possible. We would be out in the field for a week or two scouting areas. My job was to report what we were seeing at the time, and I guess my biggest job was to make sure we had a ride back to base when we were done. I liked my time in Vietnam or should I say when I got home, I liked it more. I am proud to say that I served in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army and would do it again if I was asked to.
Jerry Forsberg of Balkan Township
In 1971-72 I served with D Troop, 17th Air Cavalry in Vietnam from Hue to Da Nang. As a U.S. Army Specialist 4, I repaired helicopter armament subsystems and flew as a Night Hawk helicopter door gunner. Even though it has been over 50 years since I was in Vietnam, the moment I hear a helicopter, I immediately think of the Hueys in ’Nam.
One of the things that stands out about serving in Vietnam was the politics that surrounded every aspect of service. During night missions, in the midst of being shot at, I always thought it bizarre that most of the time we had to call in our coordinates to get authorization to return fire.
I was honored to serve my country when called and am grateful the perspectives of that war have changed. For today, all those who served in Vietnam, can now acknowledge and heal from their experiences rather than just try to forget them.
Gerry Trunzo of Gilbert
I was drafted into the Army in 1966 when I was 21 and was stationed in Munich, Germany, and then Vietnam, in the Mekong Delta with MACV (Military Assistance Command Vietnam) Advisory Team 54, training South Vietnamese troops July 1967 to May 1968. I was a radio operator and got shot two times, once when I was in the jungle and the other time when I was in the Mekong. I received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, which I’m very proud of. In the Mekong our unit was a major, a captain, a medic and me. I was discharged at 23 in 1968 as a sergeant E5.
You know what the enemy would do? The North Vietnamese would take a South Vietnamese and tie him to a pole with just his shorts on and leave him there to fry in the hot sun.
Darrel Lindgren of Cook
In 1966 I was drafted into the Marines and served two years and was discharged as a corporal. I was in the 1st Marine Division stationed at Chu Lai. I was in reconnaissance—we went out looking for them (the enemy).
My most vivid memory was the loss of friends, my buddies that got killed. You know what everybody is going to do. Nobody’s going to leave you there.
I got back here in Minnesota, southwestern part of the state, a buddy that was behind me when we got blown up. He’s lucky to be alive. He comes up here and it’s been nice when we get together once in a while.
I knew I had to go (in the service). I wasn’t going to go to Canada. I just figured it was my duty. My father was in the Army in World War II.
Bill Kerzie of Gilbert
Air Force 1965 to 1969. Was a sergeant and crew chief on a C-130 cargo plane, 516th Troop Carrier Wing. Was at Tuy Hoa and Cam Ranh Bay, permanent station was Taiwan. Was during the Tet Offensive the plane got shot up pretty bad and was shipped back to States for repairs.
We were doing the medevac (caring for the wounded), and I asked one of the nurses, “Can I do something to help?” She said, “He’s pretty bad.” I talked to him 10 minutes. He said, “I want to see my mom,” and he died. Right there. That was the first time, but it wasn’t the last.
I had broken my leg and was in the hospital in the Philippines, Clark Air Base. There were 900 guys. They were missing pieces and parts.
Gypsy Rose Lee visited me in the hospital. Had a picture taken with her. Holy mackerel!
About being a Vietnam vet, I like to keep it quiet. We were known as murderers and drug addicts. The only people we would talk to about the war were other vets.
Carter Hagen of Gilbert
Air Force 1966-1970, 454 8th Division E4. Based in Da Nang, also was in Thailand. Was in security, the air police. Duty was to guard the perimeter, flight line, gate when the bombers and fighter planes go on a bombing mission,
First time I was guarding an airplane, I saluted the pilot. “Don’t you ever do that again,” he said. “Somebody in the bushes (the enemy) is going to shoot me.” I didn’t salute again.
My most vivid memory is when we got hit one night, and in the morning the colonel wanted us to do a head count. There’d be an ear, part of a head—that was the worst. Couldn’t do a body count, just body parts.
When we landed in San Francisco, there were protesters calling us baby killers. One guy on the plane said, “These people don’t realize how lucky they that they took my M-16 away.”
Rick Kohler of Gilbert
I was in the active Army from September 1969 to April 1971 and was in Vietnam for 13 1/2 months. My rank was fatuous fifth class. I started out in transportation and ended up a motor sergeant taking care of the motor pool. I remember landing at Tan Son Nhut airbase and walking off the plane with Freddie Otto. We went to school together. As we were walking in to the terminal, Jim Gorski and Rick Kramer were hollering at me, telling me to have a nice tour day, that they were going home. Then when I was getting out, I was in Cam Ranh Bay waiting for orders to fly out to Seattle, Fort Lewis, and while walking around the barracks, Freddie Otto comes up to me. Freddie and I flew to Vietnam together a little while later, David Anderson from Sparta comes walking up. What’s the chances of that?
Tom Berrigan of Mountain Iron, native of Ely
U.S. Marine Corps 67-74, Vietnam August 67-March 69. Proud to be a Vietnam vet.
Unit was 3/9 3rd Marine Division, location DMZ area in Vietnam, job was 0311 rifleman until I extended my tour 6 months and was company clerk. Was a sergeant.
We spent September 1967 in Con Thien, an outpost a couple football fields from North Vietnam. It rained the whole month and we in open trenches and fighting holes by North Vietnamese troops. The only thing that saved us was close air and artillery support and Puff the Magic Dragon, a plane with electric machine guns that could cover every square inch every second with fire. But none of that could stop the constant raining down of artillery, rockets and mortars 1,000 rounds a day. Our company had 220 men when we got there. When we left, we had 58.
Bill Hanegmon of Hibbing
I served in the Army November 1969 to June 1971 with D-Troop 3/5 Air Cavalry 1st Aviation Brigade; rank was Sgt. E-5. I was at Vinh Long Army base (Mekong Delta) and was a door gunner on a OH6 scout helicopter.
My most vivid memory of the war: Being shot down with my pilot, Cpt. Rick Waite, and living to talk about it. This was a friendly fire incident. A Cobra gunship (AH1G) accidentally fired a 40MM shell that hit our rotor head. This caused the helicopter to explode and tumble upon impact with the ground. We were medevaced to a hospital, miraculously with only cuts and bruises. Undoubtedly fate and prayers from home saved our lives.
I’m proud to have served my country and would do it again in a heartbeat. If the politics were kept out of the war it would have been over a lot sooner and we would’ve saved thousands of young veterans’ lives. Always remember: Freedom is not Free!
George Hart of Wolf, rural Mountain Iron
This has never been a good time of year for me. This is something that I wrote 20 years ago. I think that it is as true today as it was when I wrote it. It’s called Parades Must Be Meant for Kids.
Parades must be meant for kids,
Or veterans of the World Wars, both I and II,
I don’t remember hearing of parades,
When the soldiers of Korea once more returned
No floats were paraded or banners flown,
When the weary Nam vets returned to beautiful homeland shores,
“Baby killer” was shouted as spit was ejected into veterans’ faces.
No, parades must be meant for kids.
Kids run and squeal as candy is thrown,
As World War II vets smile and nod,
Remembering another parade that welcomed them home.
The Korean vet sees only the ground,
Remembering his parade never to be found.
Forgotten like his war but his memories abound,
Of his lost youth in that faraway land.
Parades must be meant for kids.
Kids prance and dance in the streets,
To the music from school bands from both near and far.
While the war veterans stand and shed a tear,
Whenever the stars and stripes come near.
They are all proud of the flag that carried them on,
Whether the war was the big one starting in 1941,
Or the one called Desert Storm in the 1990s.
Still parades must be meant for kids.
Kids giggle and laugh at the antics of the clowns,
As they treat the little ones with candies galore.
Or maybe they just do a trick or two.
The Vietnam vets think of the parade that wasn’t,
Or else of the one that was too late,
The one that was meant to appease, but made some bitter,
That was held out of the guilt of politicians.
Parades must be meant for kids.
Kids themselves having loads of fun,
Riding their bicycles with streamers of color.
While politicians make a mockery of those that served,
By proclaiming the parade in honor of those
That served their country well in their time of youth.
While they themselves were deferred or ran to Canada instead,
So others could claim freedom that was paid in blood.
Parades must be meant for kids.
Kids cover their ears from the shrill of sirens,
As the procession of emergency vehicles pass by.
Many say September 11, 2001, brought the nation together,
When the twin towers fell to the ground,
Taking the lives of two thousand and eight hundred more.
With flags flying everywhere and shirts worn of American pride.
Still the veterans stand first and shed their silent tear.
Parades must be meant for kids.
U.S. kids know nothing of oppression or of freedom.
Now the price has been paid by some that are young,
So hopefully others will now take up the course,
Of the many veterans that have gone on before.
To preserve the freedom that is so costly to keep.
To still the politician that will never stand and fight,
But leave it to soldiers to do their might.
Parades must be meant for kids.
Kids have now paid the price by shedding their innocent blood.
Maybe other children will grow up to be soldiers,
So that freedom can continue to stand,
For what laid the groundwork for the United States of America,
The freedom of religion and representation of the common man.
Then when the flag “Old Glory” passes, they too will stand,
To shed a lonely and sad tear as only a veteran can.
Parades must be meant for kids.
