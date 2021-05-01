For people in my parents’ generation, there were many dates that held special significance. Sadly, the significance of these dates has faded as “The Greatest Generation” leaves us.
“December 7, 1941, a date that will live in infamy” stated President Franklin Roosevelt. For Americans, it meant that their lives were about to undergo a massive change after the Japanese attack on the American Pacific Naval Fleet in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor. Europe had already been suffering through over two years of horrid war, and now America would fully engage in the fight.
June 6, 1944 – the great invasion of Europe began. D-Day was a day that brought hope, though the cost paid was very high. Reading the casualty lists from that one day alone is heartbreaking.
May 8, 1945 – seventy-six years ago this coming week, was the beginning of the end of that horrid war as Victory in Europe (VE Day) was declared.
Two months later, August 15, 1945 – Victory in Japan (VJ Day) would be declared.
“The boys” would be able to start returning home.
The joy, relief, and exhaustion felt by people after those nasty years is most certainly worth remembering. So on May 8, spend some time remembering what the world’s people had been through. May it give us strength as we face our own challenges.
The following article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on May 8, 1945.
With the blowing of mine and village whistles for a period of five minutes at 8:00 a.m. this morning, Hibbing signaled the laying down of arms on the European front and prepared to solemnly observe this momentous day in world history.
At 8:00 a.m., as President Harry S. Truman told the people of the United States that the war in Europe was over, mine whistles and the Water and Light whistle blew one long blast followed by a series of short ones, which was the agreed upon signal here for the official announcement of cessation of hostilities.
Business activity, except for essential wartime industry, is at a standstill today in the Ore Capital and surrounding towns. It is to be a day of thanksgiving.
Victory in Europe Day will be observed in every church in Hibbing this evening at 8:00 p.m., when special services will be held, according to Reverend H.G. Whitfield, president of the Hibbing Ministerial Association. Hibbing residents are urged to attend the church of their choice this evening to offer special prayers in thanksgiving that the war in Europe is ended.
Local stores did not open this morning for business since the official announcement came before usual store hours. Business places will remain closed for the rest of the day, but will open again tomorrow at their usual hour. On-and-off sale beer and liquor stores will remain closed all day, too, as per the official proclamation of Mayor Helmer Frankson’s ruling that liquor establishments be closed for a period of 24 hours after the official announcement came.
Public offices and semi-public institutions are closed today, but the Post Office remains open on government order.
Club meetings and other activities scheduled for today have been cancelled. The tuberculosis X-ray unit has cancelled all appointments for this afternoon and evening at the Coliseum garage where the unit is stationed at present. However, operation of the unit will be resumed tomorrow at the high school as planned. Those whose appointments are cancelled for today will be contacted for an examination at a later date.
Originally set for this evening, the meeting of the Hibbing Round Table group has been postponed because of V-E Day. Members will be notified at a later date as to when the meeting will be held.
Hibbing will observe Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 13, which has also been set aside by President Truman as a day of prayer and thanksgiving. Mothers of our communities have been heroic in bearing a greater burden in these years of war. Our Iron Range towns are said to have sent a larger proportion of our sons to war than any other towns of their size.
The contribution of every service mother has built a stronger nation of the United States and the splendid record made by local men and women in uniform is a tribute to the devotion of their mothers.
In churches throughout the nation, mothers will give thanks for the “cease firing” orders issued on the European battle front, and pray for an early cessation of hostilities still taking place on the other side of the globe. Services in local churches on Sunday will dedicate the day to mothers and to give thanks for the liberation of Europe by the boys of this nation and others on the battlefields.
Mother’s Day of 1945 also falls on the eve of the Seventh War Loan Drive, in which the nation will join in an all-out effort to bring boys home sooner.
•••
The War Loan Drives, of which there were eight conducted from 1942 through 1945, helped to pay for the military’s expenses. The public could purchase a $25 war bond for $18.75. The bond could be redeemed ten years after the purchase for the full $25. By the end of the war, 85 million Americans had purchased 185.7 billion dollars of bonds.
The Seventh War Loan Drive mentioned in this article used a poster to encourage the public to buy war bonds. There was still the war in the Pacific going on and funds were definitely still needed. The poster used a painting by C.C. Beall based on the famous photo of the U.S. Marines’ second flag-raising on Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. Beneath the painting, the poster reads “Now All Together.”
