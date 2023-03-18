VIRGINIA—Ellie Norvich’s past could have been used as a sympathetic factor of sorts in her nomination for a prestigious, regional Minnesota State High School League award.
The Virginia High School junior talks openly of her adoption in fifth grade by her older biological sister and her husband, following a childhood for Norvich of moving around and a tough fourth grade year of missing much school.
But her present and future were all that mattered—and were all that were considered—when she was selected as the regional winner of the ExCEL Award.
MSHSL’s annual Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership award program recognizes high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, participate in MSHSL fine arts or athletics, make satisfactory progress toward graduation, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
ExCEL Award recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.
“It is not a common occurrence” at a small rural school such as Virginia, said Rock Ridge Director of School to Work Engagement Willie Spelts. But this year, the Rock Ridge School District had two MSHSL award winners—Norvich and Jake Bradach, an Eveleth-Gilbert High School senior, who won the District 7A AAA award (Academics, Arts, and Athletics).
Norvich is one of 35 ExCEL winners statewide who will be recognized at halftime during the State Girls Basketball Class AA championship game Saturday in the Twin Cities.
A PSEO (Postsecondary Enrollment Options) student, Norvich said she was recently called into the high school’s counseling office. “I knew I wasn’t in trouble,” but the 17 year old was “confused” about what was so urgent. She was then notified she had won the award.
“I’m grateful for it,” she said on a recent day at the school. “They looked at me as a person, not just my (list of) accomplishments.”
And, it was the first time, Norvich said, that her adoption, time spent in foster care, and many moves around the country had not been mentioned in an application.
Norvich, a Virginia student since fifth grade, said she missed much school prior to her adoption, but she caught up quickly and never required being held back. In fact, she has maintained a near 4.0 grade point average (currently 3.9), and excelled in honors classes, Advanced Placement (AP) classes and PSEO.
She has been involved in “a little bit of everything,” Norvich said, including choir, orchestra (playing the viola), speech, theater, Student Council, National Honor Society, Prom Committee, Fiddle Club, and other extracurriculars, such as curling, and acting with and later student directing for the local community children’s theater.
She has one of the leads in the upcoming school play.
She has assisted with planning many school events, such as Snow Week and Homecoming.
And she is a member of the WEB (Where Everyone Belongs) Club, which helps seventh graders with the transition into high school.
In most every activity she has served as an officer or leader.
But in many ways, Norvich said, she is most proud of her volunteerism, both school- and community-related, including service projects with the school’s Leo Club and NHS.
She wrote a few sentences on the ExCEL application about her experience volunteering with her church’s Vacation Bible School one summer, during which she led a fifth grade group. “We had an impact on each other,” she said of herself and the students. “I like to help. I wanted to be a teacher for a long time.”
Norvich now has her sights set on a degree in communications, with plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. “I’m interested in censorship,” she said, and has considered a career in corporate outreach in the area. She also has an interest in psychology.
“Just to be nominated” for the ExCEL award was an honor, Norvich said..
While she plans to participate in cross-country next fall, without a current MSHSL sport, “I did not hit every box” on the application. “But they saw me as a person.”
“Ellie is an excellent leader and well-rounded,” said Josh Lamp, Rock Ridge activities and community education director.
But Norvich remains humble about the award. “So many people are deserving of it,” she said of fellow students. “So many are doing good things,” such as participating in service projects, clubs, athletics and arts.
“I’m representing a school full of good people.”
