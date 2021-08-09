August 1 – August 7
This last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service ninety-six times. Eighty-six were EMS and ten were fire related calls. The fire calls varied from smoke detector activations, both commercial and residential, motor vehicle accidents, a power line down, and a building fire. Of the medical calls, twenty-six were transfers. One out of the Cook Hospital, one out of the Hibbing Hospital, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. Those brought us to Duluth and the Metro for further specialty care. The sixty 911 EMS calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities. These patients were transported to Virginia, Hibbing, and Duluth hospitals, as well as landing zones for emergent care. We performed one-hundred and one medical procedures, one-hundred and twenty-four treatments and administered ninety-two different medications.
One week into August already. I know nobody wants to, but it’s time to think about fall and winter weather approaching. That fire place, or any other heating system, does require some preventative maintenance to work as it’s supposed to when needed. I’ll pause a moment for your anger of the above to subside and that fact to set in. Spring and summer always go by way too fast. Grumble, grumble. Moving on ……. Here are the answers to some questions which are often asked this time of year.
How often should a chimney be inspected?
Every year, new wood-burning installations such as fireplaces or wood-burning stoves should be checked midway through the first heating season to confirm everything is working properly.
How often should a chimney be cleaned?
Cleaning should be done as necessary — normally when there’s a minimum 1/8-inch of deposit in the chimney. An annual inspection will determine if any sweeping or repairs are needed. In some cases, it’s necessary to sweep more than once a year, especially if the operator, the fuel or the venting systems are not properly matched. The inconvenience of having a professional expect your heating source now far outweighs wishing you did following an event of it failing during the heating season, resulting in you not being able to be in your home while repairs are made in the below zero weather.
Why get a chimney inspected and cleaned in the first place?
The combustion process deposits an acidic material that weakens masonry or metal chimneys, causing them to deteriorate prematurely. Significant buildup of creosote, a flammable material resulting from incomplete combustion, may catch fire and spread to the attic and other areas of the home. If a chimney is used infrequently, critters and birds can collect and nest there, blocking the chimney. Leaves, twigs, pine cones and branches can obstruct the chimney, too. High winds or driving rain can also damage chimneys. It is recommended that, as a general rule, a chimney should have a rain cap to keep out animals and water as these are the primary reasons chimneys fail. A professional chimney cleaning should include sweeping the fireplace, checking the firebox, liners, smoke chamber and flue, chimney exterior and inspecting the appliance for proper clearances. Follow the recommendations for proper operation or replacement of equipment and necessary repairs to equipment or structure. A video inspection may mean an additional cost, but it could detect hidden damage.
Can I clean the chimney myself?
We hesitate to recommend do-it-yourself, because most of us don't know how to do it properly and we certainly don't have the expertise or equipment to inspect the chimney for other failings. There is one type of chimney that could most likely be cleaned by the homeowner. It’s one where an insert has been installed in the fireplace with a properly sized liner. To clean, insert the brush into the fireplace and flue and sweep up to the top. The downside is that there may be a lot of soot or creosote on the rain cap itself that must also be cleaned. Most of the work can be done from the fireplace. You want to be able to see through that rain cap from the ground to be sure it’s not blocked. Also, if the chimney cap needs cleaning, that means getting up on the roof, a task not for the faint of heart. While it’s best to let a pro inspect and clean the chimney, there are six things homeowners can do to improve their fireplace experience. Clean the ashes from the fireplace as they accumulate. Gather firewood a year in advance to properly season it. This results in less flammable material collecting in the chimney. Make sure the damper is fully open before lighting a fire in the fireplace. If smoke comes into the home, open a nearby window to equalize the pressure. Do not burn anything in the fireplace except dry firewood. Never burn pressure-treated or painted wood. Burn fires that consume the fuel, burning wet or poor quality fuel results in slow fires and more creosote buildup on the flue. Consider using a top-down burn method, which burns hotter, cleaner and produces less smoke than traditional fire-building methods. Place the largest logs on the bottom of the fireplace, then add a cross layer of smaller logs. Next, add some crushed newspaper and top it all with 1-inch of kindling. Light the newspaper, sit back and enjoy the fire. Better to schedule inspections now, then to be without heat when you need it most.
