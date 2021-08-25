During the week of August 15 –August 21 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service eighty-six times. Seventy-six were medical and ten were fire related. The fire calls consisted of commercial and residential alarm activations, a carbon monoxide call, multiple outside fires and multiple motor vehicle accidents. Of the nineteen medical transfers, two were out of the Cook Hospital, one out of the Hibbing Hospital, and the remaining were out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Fairview Range Medical center, Essentia Health St. Mary’s, Metro Hospitals, and surrounding nursing homes. The fifty-seven 9-1-1 calls brought us to the majority of our surrounding communities. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing, Duluth hospitals and landing zones for emergent transport. During this week we performed one-hundred eight medical procedures, one-hundred and seven treatments and administered one-hundred and twelve medicines.
We want to remind everyone to be especially careful as temperatures drop and the tendency to use auxiliary heating devices increases. We have seen many fires caused by these devices being tipped over or clothing encountering the heating device. Make sure your smoke detectors are working and know two ways out!
As we get older our bodies change. We move a little slower, don't see quite as well and our bodies begin to lose some of the core strength needed to maintain balance. Combined, these changes can lead to accidents such as falls, breaks and sprains. Safety for seniors and fall prevention for the elderly is important. There are plenty of things you can do now so you can continue to live a healthy and active lifestyle for a very long time. With falls being one of our top reasons for 9-1-1 calls, here are a few tips that may help.
Create a safe home — So you can continue to enjoy the independence of living in your own home, create a home safety checklist. Start by walking through your home looking for potential areas that are or could become a safety hazard. Pay attention to things such as stairs, loose electrical cords, slippery areas (particularly the bathroom), and dimly lit areas. Although accidents are unintentional, there are still many things you can do to prevent them from occurring and promote seniors' safety.
Tips for preventing falls
• Install handrails that run the entire length of the stairs on both sides of the staircase.
• Add automated lighting to light up rooms as you enter.
• Install grab bars in the shower, tub and near the toilet.
• Keep the stairs and open areas clear.
• Use double sided tape to keep small rugs down.
• Don't leave anything wet on the floor.
• Fix any broken or chipped steps, tiles, or flooring.
Tips to improve safety for seniors
Lighting: It's easy to think you can feel you're way in the dark. Better, to light the way best, use automated lights. Some will turn on when you enter a room. Set them to go on when you're not home to make it look like your home is occupied.
Monitoring devices: Alarms such as fire, temperature and carbon monoxide detectors, warn you at the first sign of danger. It is important to check them, and replace the batteries, at least twice a year to make sure they are properly working.
Communication: Systems like ADT Medical Alert let you enjoy the benefits and freedom of independent living, with the knowledge that should there be an accident or emergency, help is just the push of a button away.
Stay active and live life on your terms. To ensure things remain that way, take necessary steps now to ensure you've minimize as many potential risks as possible.
