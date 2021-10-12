VIRGINIA/GILBERT — Vermillion Gold Inc. (VGI) submitted a proposed plan to explore for metallic mineral deposits on leased state mineral rights in St. Louis County, according to a news release Tuesday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The exploration activities will occur on leased state mineral rights between the cities of Virginia and Gilbert.
VGI has explored for gold in this area since 2007.
Beginning this fall, VGI plans to drill exploratory borings at six drill sites using the diamond core drilling method. All proposed drill sites are on uplands, according to the exploration plan.
The plan also states VGI will seal the borings following regulations set by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Upon DNR approval, VGI has the right to explore state-owned lands consistent with the exploration plan, any stipulations, and applicable laws and rules.
A summary report and associated map of the proposed exploration-related activities can be found at the DNR's exploration plan webpage.
