Valentini’s ready to turn Pink again to benefit cancer patients

CHISHOLM — The annual Turn Valentini’s Pink benefit is shaping up to be another successful event to raise money to help out cancer patients.
To date, the Pink event has raised more than $40,000 to date for the non-profit organization Angel Fund, an all-volunteer nonprofit that offers financial assistance to cancer patients in Northeastern Minnesota, according to information found on the group’s website.
In 2013 Paul David and Cindy Marturano, co-owners of Valentini’s founded the Pink Day event in honor of their sister-in-law Carol Marturano, who was fighting cancer at that time. On the logo for Valentini’s Pink Day, Carol’s initials, CM, can be found on a pink breast cancer ribbon.
“Because I went through breast cancer in 2013, my brother-in-law and sister in law decided to start this, and It’s grown every year,” Carol recalled in an interview earlier this week.
Carol said she’s inspired by the fact that Pink Day has continued to grow each year thanks to an outpouring of community support, and that the event continues to raise awareness and benefits cancer patients on the Iron Range.
“In 2020, Angel Fund distributed 171 gifts to Northeast Minnesota residents battling cancer,” Kelly Grinsteinner, Angel Fund Board president said on Tuesday. “This was a decrease from our annual average, which is around 200 gifts.We attribute this to an increase in persons delaying or skipping scheduled physicals and cancer screenings due to COVID.”
To date, this year, Angel Fund has awarded 134 gifts to cancer patients, totalling $53,600, putting the agency on par with last year, according to figures provided by Angel Fund.
Citing a 2020 survey from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, finding that about two-thirds of Americans, or about 64 percent, delayed or skipped a scheduled cancer screening, Angel Fund is preparing for any uptick in demand as regular screening resumes this year.
“An event like Pink Day will help Agnel Fund to ensure that all requests will be filled,” Grinsteinner said. “We are grateful to Valentini’s for their hard work and efforts on this and humbled by the ongoing generosity of area residents and businesses.”
Since 2013 Pink Day has traditionally been held as a one-day event in late October at the restaurant, featuring a special menu and prize baskets raffled off.
In 2020 holding the Pink event was challenging for Valentini’s, but knowing that cancer didn’t stop for COVID, Valentini’s owners, Paul and Cindy Marturano and Rob Russo, worked with the business community and Angel Fund volunteers to make it happen.
Instead of a one-day event last year, the Pink Days celebration was spread over multiple days, and in the end raised more than $20,000 for Angel Fund.
“It was the biggest (fundraiser) last year, because we only did two fundraisers due to COVID,” said Kelly Grinsteinner, president of the Angel Fund Board of Directors on Monday.
Grinsteinner said normally in addition to Pink Day, which is hosted by Valentini’s, volunteers with Angel Fund plan fundraisers throughout the year.
Paul Marturano said this year’s Pink event is a combination of the traditional Pink Day to be held on Oct. 29 with a special Pink Menu created by Valentini’s co-owner Rob Russo, for lunch and dinner, and an assortment of gift baskets ($2 and $5 a chance) to be raffled off, and a women’s bean bag tournament.
Earlier this month raffle tickets went on sale and are still being sold for about 10 large prize packages featuring items donated by local businesses, called the “Big Raffle Bonanza” is being given away in conjunction with Pink Day — prizes include a fully stocked new refrigerator, a fire pit, a guided fishing trip, four tickets to a Minnesota Wild game, a hunting package, a tool package, a car care package, and more.Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at Valentini’s, Tom & Jerry’s, Jim’s Sports Club, or from any Angel Fund Board member. Prize drawing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Any Northeastern Minnesota resident who is facing cancer treatment is eligible to apply for funding from Angel Fund.
Examples of help offered by Angel Fund include, but are not limited to: gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing or nutritional supplements, medical supplies, mastectomy supplies, wigs, etc., according to the group’s website.
All requests are considered and reviewed by Angel Fund's Board of Directors. If you or anyone you know is in need of this assistance, you can fill out an application on the organization’s website at angelfundrange.org, or leave a message at 218-262-9929.
