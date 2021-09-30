IRON RANGE–Non-profit agencies and programs serving United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s service territory are invited to submit Letters of Intent to apply for UWNEMN funding.
Letters of intent are due by Oct. 15, and may be submitted online at www.unitedwaynemn.org, according to a press release.
UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay calls the organization a “one-stop-shop for making community impact locally.”
In their letters of intent, agencies are asked to detail how they work in one of UWNEMN’s focus areas: helping children succeed, empowering healthy lives, and stabilizing families and individuals. They are invited to apply for UWNEMN funding even if they have not applied or received funding in the past.
“Donations to UWNEMN help us fund local non-profits as well as our own programs,” Shay said in the release. “We are extremely proud to support non-profit agencies in our region, and we want to be sure that all those working on creating local community impact within our focus areas have a chance to be part of the UWNEMN network.”
UWNEMN’s Board of Directors will review letters of intent, and agencies moving on in the funding process will be sent full applications by November 1. Full applications are due January 13, and funding will be distributed in 2022.
This annual fund distribution is supported primarily through workplace giving campaigns. Seventy percent of funds UWNEMN raises each year comes from individuals and workplace campaigns, Shay said.
“UWNEMN and our partner agencies would never be able to accomplish all we do in our region without the support of our communities,” she added.
Businesses interested in hosting a workplace campaign to support UWNEMN’s fund distribution and programming can contact elizabeth@unitedwaynemn.org or 218-215-2422.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.