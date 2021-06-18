STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,270 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Students who received honors include:
Melissa Nelmark, Senior, High Honors, Embarrass; Felicia Sweeney, Senior, Highest Honors, Hibbing; Emily Ziech, Senior, Highest Honors, Hibbing; and Kristen Cook, Senior, Honors, Orr.
