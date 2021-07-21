PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held, but will be rescheduled at a later date.

Wesley Snyder, of Ely, graduated with a major in Industrial Engineering.

UW-Platteville is located in Southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo.

