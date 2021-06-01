MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Andrea Suihkonen, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Tower, was among 3,200 prospective candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, May 16, in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
