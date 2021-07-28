MADISON, Wis. — Just over 7,600 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-M) on May 8.

There were two live ceremonies at Camp Randall, one for undergraduates and one for all graduate degree candidates. There were 5,493 undergraduate students, 1,266 master's degree students and 871 doctoral candidates.

Michelle Benson, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Eveleth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments