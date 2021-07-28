MADISON, Wis. — Just over 7,600 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-M) on May 8.
There were two live ceremonies at Camp Randall, one for undergraduates and one for all graduate degree candidates. There were 5,493 undergraduate students, 1,266 master's degree students and 871 doctoral candidates.
Michelle Benson, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Public Health, Eveleth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.