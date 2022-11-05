A tentative agreement on a new labor contract between United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp., could be on the horizon.

United Steelworkers (USW) leaders from U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin are returning to Pittsburgh on Monday to be back at the bargaining table Tuesday, according to Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine.

