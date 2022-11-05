A tentative agreement on a new labor contract between United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp., could be on the horizon.
United Steelworkers (USW) leaders from U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin are returning to Pittsburgh on Monday to be back at the bargaining table Tuesday, according to Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine.
“They’re moving along really well,” Bonach said of ongoing talks between top level negotiators in Pittsburgh. “They have something for us to look at, hopefully have a vote on it and come back on Wednesday.”
Iron Range USW presidents and other steelworker officials representing USW members at U.S. Steel facilities across the nation have been at home for several weeks after contract talks between the two sides hit a wall.
However, negotiations have quietly continued behind-the-scenes in Pittsburgh between USW International bargaining chairs and U.S. Steel negotiators.
As negotiations enter a fifth month, a potential deal may now be ready to be placed on the table.
“They’re (negotiators) working through the weekend,” Bonach said. “We should know Tuesday afternoon if we have something to bring back.”
Negotiations aimed at reaching a new four-year labor contract agreement began in July.
But steelworkers balked over wage, health care, pension and other provisions of U.S. Steel proposals.
With a volatile steel industry, U.S. Steel said its proposals were responsible and designed to award employees through business cycles.
Steelworkers have said they want a contract similar to new labor agreements reached with iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac, said he won’t know a lot until sitting down at the table in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
“Honestly, I don’t really know much,” Friend said. “We’ll probably know more Tuesday or Wednesday. I think we’re all tired about how this has been dragging along.”
The labor contract under which USW-represented members at U.S. Steel facilities had been working, expired Sept. 1.
With negotiations stalled at the contract deadline, USW and U.S. Steel agreed to a contract extension.
Steelworkers at Minntac Mine, Keetac and other U.S. Steel facilities have continued to report to work under the contract extension.
About 1,550 USW members work at Minntac Mine and Keetac.
If a tentative agreement is reached, local USW leaders will return to their facilities and then present a contract summary to USW members, Bonach said.
USW members would then vote on the contract by mail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.