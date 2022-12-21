It’s a landslide.
United Steelworkers have overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year labor contract with United States Steel Corporation.
USW officials from across the nation counted member votes Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
“It was definitely an overwhelming ratification,” Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said Tuesday afternoon from Pittsburgh. “It passed by a lot. I think everybody is pretty happy.”
The agreement covers about 11,000 United Steelworkers (USW) members at U.S. Steel facilities across the nation, including its two Iron Range taconite plants, Minntac Mine and Keetac in Keewatin.
Local 1938 members voted 799 to 66 in favor of the contract, Bonach said.
“It’s the highest vote total we’ve ever had,” Bonach said. “I think overall people are satisfied and it shows in the vote.”
Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac, said Keetac members also voted overwhelmingly for the contract, although he did not have vote totals as he spoke from work at Keetac Tuesday afternoon.
“It was an overwhelming yes,” Friend said. “There were not too many no’s, at least for our local. I think everybody’s pretty happy. The vote solidifies everybody’s thoughts on it.”
The agreement offers increased safety and security for USW members, USW officials say.
“With the new contract ratified, union members will be safer at work and our jobs and benefits more secure than they have been in the past,” Michael Millsap, USW District 7 director, who chaired the negotiations with U.S. Steel said in a statement. “Our continued solidarity will ensure that we keep the tradition of steelmaking alive in our communities for another generation of Steelworkers.”
The contract includes a $4,000 lump sum Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus, more than 21 percent in base wage increases over the contract term, uncapped profit sharing, one floating holiday, 12 days of paid time off for victims of domestic violence, two weeks of paid parental leave, and an increase in contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust.
David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, said the agreement meets the needs of all stakeholders.
“We are pleased to have reached these agreements with our USW-represented employees,” Burritt said in a statement. “The new agreements balance the needs of our employees, customers, stockholders, and other stakeholders. We will continue to work together in implementing our Best for All strategy and transforming the future of steel through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability, operational excellence and the communities in which we operate.”
Burritt, in a letter to USW members, said U.S. Steel will get the $4,000 Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus into member bank accounts as soon as possible.
Negotiations between the two sides were protracted and at times difficult.
Talks began in July in Pittsburgh and extended until November when a tentative agreement was reached.
USW International President Tom Conway credited members for sticking together and a negotiating team for its tenacity.
“We fought back against the company’s schemes to weaken our contract and change our benefits,” Conway said in a statement. “As a result, our members have won major economic and contract language improvements that will improve the standard of living of USW members and their families.”
On the Iron Range, construction continues on an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet system at Keetac, Friend said.
At Minntac Mine, some parts of an iron ore conveyor system that collapsed early in the year have been rebuilt, although a temporary conveyor system continues to operate, Bonach said.
“We’re rolling along,” Bonach said. “We’re busy up there.”
The new labor contract agreements are retroactive to Sept. 1.
The new contracts expire Sept. 1, 2026.
