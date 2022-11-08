featured Urn filled with ashes dug up, stolen from Ely Cemetery By STAFF REPORT Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELY—Police in Ely are investigating the theft of an urn filled with remains that was dug up in the Ely Cemetery and stolen over the weekend, Assistance Chief Mike Lorenz said.In a telephone interview, Destiny Pryatel said the funeral for her father James Pryatel was held Friday and she was informed of the theft of his ashes on Monday.“I’m heartbroken, I’m angry. I’m shocked, Destiny Pryatel said. “The rest of the family is very sad.’’Lorenz said there are very few details at this point in the open investigation. There are no suspects at this time, he said.To help spur any clues, Pryatel is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.Anyone that has information is urged to call the Ely Police Department at 218-742-9825 or Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely at 218-365-3133.Pryatel has her own idea who might have done it, but “we’re just looking for any information that anyone might have.’’James Pryatel, 59, of Hibbing, formerly of Ely passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 29.Destiny Pryatel, who is originally from Ely, said her dad was buried next to her sister, who died last year. “Now he’s not with her.’’ Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Pryatel Urn Mike Lorenz Police Crime Theft Ely Cemetery Suspect Destiny Pryatel Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'Huckleberry Minn.' hikes Appalachian Trail Edward Paul Skalko Joe Squillace Carol Jarvela Joseph Craig Bjerke Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
