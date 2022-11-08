ELY—Police in Ely are investigating the theft of an urn filled with remains that was dug up in the Ely Cemetery and stolen over the weekend, Assistance Chief Mike Lorenz said.

In a telephone interview, Destiny Pryatel said the funeral for her father James Pryatel was held Friday and she was informed of the theft of his ashes on Monday.

