VIRGINIA — Workers are on a “mad dash to the finish line’’ as the Iron Trail Motors Event Center nears completion in Virginia, Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber said during a tour late last week.
While “icing-on-the-cake finish work’’ still has to be done, the $38 million center will begin its grand opening ceremonies and events Monday.
Inside the spectacular new facility, those seeing it for the first time will be wowed by a main ballroom that can seat up to 750, two NHL-size ice arenas and a fitness center with three rooms focused on different workouts.
The ITMEC is technically just one building, but it was designed as three separate facilities under one roof (event center, arenas and fitness center).
Entering the event center, guests will be greeted by an Iron Range-themed living room, fireplace and lounge seating area. Nearby are conference and meeting rooms that seat 30 each and have the ability to host both in-person and remote conferences at the same time.
The main ballroom can seat 500 for a sit down dinner, but when it’s configured auditorium style with chairs only it can accommodate 750. The kitchen is able to provide food for 500 at a time, said Silber. The ballroom can also be divided into four smaller rooms, also with capability to stream and hold in-person conferences.
The Parks and Recreation director said the Iron Trail Motors Event Center is one of the few convention centers set up for that at this time.
“Event scheduling is going wonderful. We've got multiple weddings that have scheduled wedding receptions here. Several conferences and conventions are already on the calendar for next spring,’’ Silber said.
The event center, available year-round, is just a short walk down a wide hallway (to allow for trade show booths) to the arena side of things.
Each facility can have events going on at the same time, but they can all be used for one event if the need arises. That could be for a convention in the event center and a large exhibitors hall in the main arena. “The goal is for it to happen on a regular basis,’’ Silber said.
---
The main arena, which can accommodate 2,000 for a hockey game and 3,500 for a concert, has its own entrance, as well. The arena has a retail area and concession stands (both main and upper levels) and is designed to be entered from the mezzanine level via a staircase or elevator. Certain events will allow spectators to enter from the main floor.
Event goers will walk around the arena (on the public walking track) and then go down to their seats. Handicap seating is also available.
“All of our seats are benches with backs,’’ which will provide a nice comfort level, Silber said.
However, he doesn’t believe that will be the prime seating in the main arena.
“We have a wonderful rail system all along the walking track,’’ where spectators can stand and look down on the ice. “This is the prime location to watch the game. That is going to be the fought-after seating, which isn't even seating, in the arena.''
In the elevated press box for televising crews, light and sound operators have a full array of special effects for when the players come on the ice or when the national anthem is played, for example. “To start pumping up the crowd, pumping up the players,’' he said.
The special light and sound will accompany the four-sided center hung video scoreboard that will be above center ice.
Players, figure skaters and coaches will no doubt love the locker rooms that “are tucked in between the two arenas. For the game day experience for any of our hockey players they have an ease of access from their locker room to the ice,'' Silber added.
“These locker rooms are much nicer compared to the old (Miners Memorial) building,'' which was recently demolished. They were small and were kind of tucked away in all different corners which meant no ease of access.
There will be four, high-end high school locker rooms (one each for junior varsity and varsity boys and one each for junior varsity and varsity girls). One of them can also be used as a visitor’s locker room.
Silber and those building the new arenas, got input on what the players and parents felt was necessary in the locker rooms.
“We ended up with NCAA quality lockers in our locker rooms,'' Silber said. “These are probably the nicest locker rooms by far on the Iron Range.'' The lockers themselves feature an open cubby hole and another that can be locked with a padlock. The seats in the lockers also raise up for vented storage underneath.
The JV locker rooms are only about 10 feet from the team’s bench, while the varsity is about 20 feet away. Silber said entering the arena right at the team benches is just like the Minnesota Wild would do.
“That’s the exact same feel our kids will have when they are playing here.''
The ITMEC boasts 10 youth locker rooms, with one designated for figure skating. They are all much larger than the youth locker rooms at the Miners Memorial based on public input meetings and the coronavirus.
“With COVID we realized that we really need a lot more space in the locker rooms,'' Silber added. “Most of our locker rooms are bigger than what our parents had said they wish they had.’’
In addition, there are shower changing rooms (the youth lockers don’t have showers or toilets), which is a much smaller locker room.
While each locker room has power and data provided, televisions will not be installed by the city. “The city will not be putting TVs in every single locker room. I don't believe TVs and hockey sticks make the best of friends,'' Silber said. Individual programs can install TVs for coaching and watching videos of games if they choose, he added.
Referees have their own locker rooms and coaches have separate offices also.
The large number number of locker rooms will allow the ITMEC to better host tournaments.
“We are able to have two teams on a sheet of ice (a total of four teams) and we can have four more teams preparing for the next game. That means we don't have the locker room shuffle that a lot of arenas have'’ with teams waiting to get into fewer locker rooms. The turnaround time between games is also reduced that way, he added.
The secondary arena (seating for 500) is just as close to the locker rooms as the main arena (seating for 2,000). Silber foresees the secondary arena hosting youth games only.
The arena facility and fitness center will be ideal for parents taking their kids to practices or watching them, along with everyone else using the facility. For those that are “essentially living here all hockey season,’’ a special area featuring tables and lounge furniture is located at the top of the main staircase, Silber said.
The arena will have a big milestone Sept. 24 when bands Night Ranger and Starship with Mickey Thomas play the stage.
“People are telling me they never thought they'd see two national acts coming to Virginia on the same night.’’
Silber hopes that will be an annual event, if not more than that. General admission tickets for the event still remain.
---
What still needs to be done?
“A whole lot of finish work,’’ according to Silber. That includes electrical and internet data services, along with last-minute painting and touchup and some flooring. “There is still a lot to do,’’ he said during Thursday’s tour.
Even after next week’s grand opening events, contractors will continue to work on the facility.
“We designed this facility … to grow with our communities over time. What we have today is not necessarily what we'll have in 10-15 years as our needs and our wants change. This facility can adapt with the community,’’ he stated. “People are going to see a lot of transformation'' after the grand opening because the project experienced a lot of last-minute delays due to COVID-19-related issues.
---
In the fitness area, those using it will have several options in the three rooms. The City of Virginia has partnered with the YMCA to operate the different fitness center rooms.
There is a dryland fitness room with athletic training-type equipment. The second room is designed for dance and aerobics, from Zumba and step aerobics to ballet.
Silber called the third room, the judgement-free weight room, which will have treadmills and ellipticals to a variety of other equipment to maintain physical fitness.
Those utilizing the fitness area will need to purchase a YMCA membership, which is good at YMCA’s across the nation.
The walking track is free and open to the public.
---
Naming rights and contributions have played a big role in getting certain items for the ITMEC.
The naming rights were recently awarded to the Iron Trail Motors, while the center hung video scoreboard was made possible through a contribution from Cleveland-Cliffs and Lakehead Construction.
The city has also partnered with U. S. Steel on what will be the U. S. Steel lobby and with Komatsu on the new Zamboni.
Those companies and many others have partnered with the city, Silber said, while others are still looking to partner. “Thanks to their investment in our community, it helps us provide more things for the arena and keep our ice rates low for our youth.''
Silber said if the ice rates are kept low, more kids will be able “to play youth sports.’’
---
The adaptability of the building will also be showcased when numerous events are scheduled back to back.
The ITMEC has a portable ice cover that can be used in those instances. The temporary floor can be installed in about four hours to convert from a hockey game to a concert and four hours to put it back for the following day’s hockey game or figure skating show.
---
Silber is confident the Iron Trail Motors Event Center will help a positive economic impact. The Girls 12U State Hockey Championship is already scheduled for the center in March.
“That's not something we've been able to do here in the past'' due to the rink and arena layouts at the Miners Memorial Building.
The day after the tournament chose the ITMEC, 90 hotel rooms in the Quad Cities were booked, according to Silber. “That is a $30,000 booking of hotel rooms in one day.’’ That was just for the teams, while others related to the players will also be booking more. Plus many of the spectators and participants will be eating in local restaurants and shopping, which impacts the entire region, he added.
---
In addition to aesthetic designs inspired from the timber and mining industry, the building has all the modern conveniences that will make any event one to remember.
“It is definitely a state of the art building unlike anything we've had on the Range,'' Silber said.
---
Grand Opening week events are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 20: Ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.; appetizers and tours from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Ice opening, first skate at 4 p.m.; ice bumper car reveal at 6 p.m.; skills competition at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Business After Hours, 5-8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Black Tie Gala, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24: Night Ranger and Starship with Mickey Thomas concert, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25: Rock the Range: Regional Music Acts from 4 p.m.-midnight.
