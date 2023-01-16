United Way fund distribution volunteers sought

IRON RANGE—Inflation has led to more people reaching out for assistance in the region, making the work of local nonprofits all the more important.
“The need continues to go up across the board,” said Erin Shay, executive director of the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota. “Food, transportation and utility costs have gone up,” and people “who haven’t had to ask for help before” are seeking support.
Agencies that offer a helping hand or make a difference in the community are vital right now, she said.
The public can assist the UWNEMN with its mission of providing funds to nonprofits that support area residents by signing up to participate in the agency’s annual fund distribution, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, at Minnesota North College—Mesabi Range Campus in Virginia.
Each year, agencies from across the Iron Range submit funding request applications to the UWNEMN, and fund distribution volunteers make decisions about which receive United Way funding and how that money is allocated.
About 26 local nonprofit agencies or programs will be funded this year, Shay said. The UWNEMN also supports all regional food shelves, summer reading programs at local libraries, and its many own programs. Those include Buddy Backpacks, Lunch Buddies and Meet Up Chow Down, all food initiatives for youth; Comforts of Home, which provides household goods to those in need; Imagination Library, an early childhood reading program for all income levels; Smiles United, a preventative dental program; and United for Veterans, which offers services to local veterans.
Distribution participants will “have the chance to learn more about those programs,” as well, Shay said.
The UWNEMN serves the entire Iron Range (Northern St. Louis and Eastern Itasca counties), along with Koochiching and Lake of the Woods counties. It supports partner nonprofit agencies with a focus on: Helping children and youth succeed; empowering healthy lives; and stabilizing families and individuals.
The work of the partner agencies is “wide-ranging,” Shay said, and includes nonprofits that assist youth and seniors, as well as community members with basic needs, advocacy, and healthcare.
Last year, UWNEMN distributed just shy of $500,000 to area nonprofits, she said.
Volunteering for the distribution process is a way for donors and residents to have a voice on how contributions to the UWNEMN are used, Shay added. “It’s a chance to see the inner workings of the United Way and to see how your dollars are being put to work.”
Volunteers are assigned to a panel of eight to 10 volunteers, each led by a current UWNEMN board member. Each panel reviews applications for three to four nonprofits.
Information packets are emailed ahead of time (by Feb. 1) for panel members to study. This year, volunteers are encouraged to set up site visits on their own time with the organizations they are interviewing to obtain a deeper understanding of each agency’s work.
On distribution day, the panels gather and meet with representatives from their assigned agencies. Often, nonprofits bring along individuals who have been assisted by the agencies to provide first-hand accounts.
Volunteers will separate into rooms by panel at 9 a.m., following a light breakfast and short training session. Interviews will be completed by about 1 p.m., with panels wrapping up their recommendations during a provided lunch.
The entire time commitment from start to finish is approximately 15 hours, including site visits and the distribution day commitment, according to UWNEMN.
The deadline to register as a volunteer is Jan. 17. Rosters often fill quickly, but a majority of the 100 spots are still available, Shay said, encouraging those who want to learn more about nonprofits and the United Way to sign up.
After all, according to the UWNEMN’s website: “In this eye-opening experience, you will learn the level of need in our region and the power of involvement with UWNEMN.”
