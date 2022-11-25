VIRGINIA—The new Rock Ridge High School is nearing completion and the 300,000 square foot building will have a dynamic learning environment for both individual and student groups.
The new arts and athletic facilities built in the $123 million project will be equally impressive, according to district officials.
“Overall, the new High School Career Learning Academy will be a revolution for the Iron Range and put Rock Ridge students on equal footing with any school district in Minnesota and even the United States. It’s that unique and cutting edge. Rock Ridge High School will be the envy of people from all over the country,’’ Superintendent Noel Schmidt said.
The latest technology will be just one of the highlights of the new high school, which will be open for students next fall. The high school is in the Progess Park area on the southern edge of Virginia and just north of the new Laurentian Elementary in Eveleth.
The building itself will be finished late in January 2023, while the furniture will be assembled and installed by April 2023, he added.
“We’re really excited about the new high school and what it will provide for both students and teachers and how they instruct and how students learn,’’ said Technology Director Bill Bryson.
“We’ve tried to provide a lot of different individual learning spaces but in those spaces have technology infused in them so they can take their learning and expand it out to a more collaborative approach.’’ That includes using the multiple large video screens, Smart boards and white boards so students can collaborate together on a project.
Every portion of the building incorporates the new technology from the Performing Arts Center and athletic facilities to all the different Career and Technical Education areas.
What differentiates Rock Ridge High School from other school classrooms is the multiple displays that provide the ability to divide and combine classes, Bryson said. With the academy models the district is hoping to see math teachers (for example) instructing with the building construction teachers on how to build houses. The presentation screens can be combined across an entire room and “both teachers can be teaching at that time on that one topic,’’ he added.
Or the room can be divided and the teachers can work with their students separately.
“That way we can divide and combine those spaces to meet the needs of the teaching that’s happening. That’s kind of a big step up from what other schools are providing.’’
Beyond academics, “the (850 seat) auditorium will have a concert and presentation space that rivals anything you will see in any other venue,’’ Schmidt said. “The auditorium will have multiple projections for concerts and presentations, including upgraded sound and light systems. The auditorium will have three screens, one larger and two smaller, which can drop down from the ceiling.’’
In the activities center, the main gymnasium was recently completed and allows for bleacher seating all around the main athletic floor. Across the activities center commons and concession area, the eight-lane swimming pool was recently filled with 260,000 gallons of water and the diving boards are up. Spectators will be able to watch either sport going on through windows looking into each facility or via live video screens and video boards.
Outside the gymnasium, students and spectators can also check out the “virtual trophy case” that can be accessed through the interactive video board. Outside, the school will have five artificial turf athletic fields.
The nearby fitness center features 12 weight stations and a strip of artificial turf designed for pushing the weighted sleds.
Willie Spelts, director of School to Work Engagement and fundraising coordinator, said the area is “nicer than a college weight room.’’
The Performing Arts Center also features a full orchestra pit, which can be covered when not in use to provide extra stage space.
Numerous lights also dot the PAC ceiling that make it look like a “starry night’’ in the venue. “This will be absolutely amazing,’’ said Spelts.
Five practice rooms highlight the center, as does large orchestra, choir and band classrooms, all with the interactive technology.
“It’s unusual anywhere to have this,’’ Schmidt said.
In the Career and Technical Education shops/classrooms, computerized numerical control routing machines and 3-D modeling software will take the students into the future. The students can create prototypes in one room, for example, and do 3-D printing and fabrication in another area.
Presentation areas are also set up for juniors and seniors to explain what they just accomplished to groups of seventh- and eighth-graders.
Other CTE labs are specifically designed for digital photography, broadcasting, welding, plasma cutting, auto mechanics, drafting and ceramics.
With windows into each lab, Spelts said that is the perfect way to have students to inquire and ask “what are they doing in there.’’
The auto shop features three garage doors, two car lifts and an engine hoist.
Spelts said school leaders have listened to employers’’ and more technical workers are wanted and needed. “Thank goodness they’re learning how to do this.’’
The CTE area will also the mining and steel industries with unfinished steel beams strategically placed. The beams will rust to a certain point before being sealed.
In the somewhat more traditional pair of learning wings, the new school has special study rooms and areas for kids to collaborate, complete with soft seating areas.
WIFI is available throughout the building and in the outdoor courtyard, which is visible through floor-to-ceiling windows. The courtyard will feature its own “stream’’ from rain and snow runoff.
“The building’s beautiful. It’s very exciting,’’ said Principal Mark Winter. The staff is really looking forward to moving into the building, he added.
“I’m just really impressed with how well thought out all the spaces are. Really a lot of work has gone into planning and making the best building available. It’s really going to benefit the students for many years to come,’’ he added.
The classrooms have state-of-the art audio systems too.
“Teachers have the ability to utilize that really nice audio enhancement system for their voice so they don’t have to be yelling above the kids. It projects their sound evenly throughout the whole classroom. It makes it easy for everyone to hear,’’ Bryson said.
“We’ve got the ability in there for students that have hearing assist. We can plug their device directly into that system so it goes right into their hearing aid so they don’t miss out on anything.’’
The teachers have many ways to present their content to the students with different technology, while the students can also present their iPad wirelessly to the rest of the class.’’
“Willie (Spelts) has talked about “when kids are given that opportunity to present their stuff they put a lot more work into it. They understand it better and so we’re really trying to utilize technology as a learning tool, not the means but just an add on, an extension of how they can learn.’’
Security was also at the forefront when the school was being designed.
“We’ve just got really good camera coverage of the facility inside and out and then access control,’’ Bryson stated. “The (key) fob access control system is really going to provide a safe environment for our students to learn and give appropriate people access to the building when they need to be in there.’’
The first-class facility, which was enhanced by generous donations from the community and numerous businesses, will be unlike any other in the state, school officials said.
“This is a credit to the people of the area who boldly decided to work together for the betterment of their kids and grandkids,’’ Schmidt said. “We do understand, however, that constructing the buildings is the easy part. Changing teaching and learning practices to better prepare our students for the realities of the world in which they will live, is the difficult part. Thankfully, we have the teachers and students who are up for the challenge. It’s going to be a great ride!’’
