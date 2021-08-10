DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Babbitt
Emily Jaeger, Elijah Lopac
Biwabik
Robert Licari
Britt
Justine Gibson, Alan C. Nelson, Andrew P. Nelson
Chisholm
Rylee Appelman, Jake Giermann, Cassidy Thompson
Ely
Stewart Cox, Emma Kari, Daniel Mattila
Embarrass
Maude Lenz, Sophie Lenz
Eveleth
Kailee Grahek, Lily Hall, Amanda Rigstad, Junior, Vincent Zakula
Floodwood
Richard Baker
Gilbert
Alyssia Pucel
Hibbing
Lucas Arndt, Senior, Sara Furlong, Natalie Hertling, Lily Hess, Amos Kolodji, Sarah Ronchetti
Iron
Noah Gabler, Alyssa Reini
Makinen
Olivia Sajdak
Tower
Jonathan Lanari, Antonio Pazzelli
Virginia
Sydney Cope-Robinson, Meghan Glissman, Joseph Hafdahl, Anton Lebeque, Holly Norha, Tanner Rowe, Paige Sperry, Halee Zorman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.