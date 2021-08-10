DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Babbitt

Emily Jaeger, Elijah Lopac

Biwabik

Robert Licari

Britt

Justine Gibson, Alan C. Nelson, Andrew P. Nelson

Chisholm

Rylee Appelman, Jake Giermann, Cassidy Thompson

Ely

Stewart Cox, Emma Kari, Daniel Mattila

Embarrass

Maude Lenz, Sophie Lenz

Eveleth

Kailee Grahek, Lily Hall, Amanda Rigstad, Junior, Vincent Zakula

Floodwood

Richard Baker

Gilbert

Alyssia Pucel

Hibbing

Lucas Arndt, Senior, Sara Furlong, Natalie Hertling, Lily Hess, Amos Kolodji, Sarah Ronchetti

Iron

Noah Gabler, Alyssa Reini

Makinen

Olivia Sajdak

Tower

Jonathan Lanari, Antonio Pazzelli

Virginia

Sydney Cope-Robinson, Meghan Glissman, Joseph Hafdahl, Anton Lebeque, Holly Norha, Tanner Rowe, Paige Sperry, Halee Zorman

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments