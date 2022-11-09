EVELETH/VIRGINIA -- Incumbents John Uhan and Pollyann Sorcan kept their seats on the Rock Ridge School Board's District 1 election Tuesday, while incumbent Matt Sjoberg was knocked out.

Uhan received the most votes in District 1 (the former Eveleth-Gilbert district) with 1,924, while Sorcan surged when some of the later precincts came in to garner 1,606 votes.

