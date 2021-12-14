United States Steel Corp. and two partners have developed a new lighter-weight steel rail car that can carry ore and other commodities.
U.S. Steel, Norfolk Southern Corp. and The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., say the new gondola rail car uses innovative, lighter-weight steel that reduces the unloaded weight of each car by up to 15,000 pounds.
The lighter-weight car allows for more total cargo space in each car, potentially extends the life of each rail car by 50 years and reduces maintenance costs, according to a joint news release by the three companies.
U.S. Steel’s innovation in making new types of lightweight, high-strength steel, helped lead to development of the new rail car, said the company.
“This remarkable collaboration with our partners at Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier is helping realize the full potential of U.S. Steel’s continued product innovations as sustainable solutions for the steel and transportation industries,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “We’ve often said that together we can do anything! This joint initiative proves that point with an innovative rail car that is stronger, lighter and more capable, with the planet being the ultimate beneficiary.”
U.S. Steel in January completed the acquisition of Big River Steel, a mini mill in Osceola, Ark. The acquisition gives the Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steel producer the ability to make advanced high strength steels.
Gondola rail cars typically transport loose bulk material like metal scraps, coils, wood chips, steel slabs and ore.
Initially, Norfolk Southern will acquire 800 of the Greenbrier-engineered gondola cars, according to the release.
“The use of lightweight, high-strength steel is a real revolution for railcars,” James Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman and chief executive officer said. “Not only will each gondola carry more material, they will do so by using less energy, making our operations and our customer’s operations even more environmentally friendly. The advancements made by Norfolk Southern, U.S. Steel, and Greenbrier on these gondolas can be applied to other types of cars, ensuring that this sustainable innovation continues into the future.”
According to the three companies, North America’s aging fleet of gondola cars will soon need to be replaced with cars that have a more sustainable design.
Each of the new rail cars will use steel twice as strong as traditional rail car steel and have a stronger external finish.
The steel fabrication process used to manufacture the rail cars requires less time, reducing energy use, according to the companies.
“The work done by U.S. Steel, Norfolk Southern and Greenbrier promises significant benefits to all three companies and the freight transportation industry as a whole,” William Furman, Greenbrier chairman and chief executive officer said. “The three partners on this next-generation transportation equipment have deep roots in industrial America. Together, we are leading the way to a net-zero economy.”
Moving freight by rail is the most environmentally-friendly means of surface transportation with one ton of freight being able to be moved 470 miles per gallon of fuel, according to the news release.
Norfolk Southern is headquartered in Norfolk, Va. and owns and operates 19,500 miles of rail line east of the Mississippi River in 22 states and the District of Columbia.
Greenbrier is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore., and is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global transportation markets.
U.S. Steel’s taconite operations on Minnesota’s Iron Range are served by the Canadian National and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads.
