U.S. Steel expects strong third quarter

United States Steel Corp. says the company is facing increasingly challenging market conditions, but expects to record a strong third quarter.

“I am pleased with our record safety performance and continued focus on quality, delivery and reliability for our customers,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a third quarter guidance news release. “We expect to deliver a solid third quarter, even as the business continues to respond to the market headwinds that have accelerated over the quarter. We have quickly adjusted our integrated steelmaking footprint to better match our order book and expect our Tubular segment to deliver another quarter of earnings growth.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments