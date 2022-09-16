U.S. Steel expects strong third quarter

United States Steel Corp. says the company is facing increasingly challenging market conditions, but expects to record a strong third quarter.
“I am pleased with our record safety performance and continued focus on quality, delivery and reliability for our customers,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a third quarter guidance news release. “We expect to deliver a solid third quarter, even as the business continues to respond to the market headwinds that have accelerated over the quarter. We have quickly adjusted our integrated steelmaking footprint to better match our order book and expect our Tubular segment to deliver another quarter of earnings growth.”
U.S. Steel has taken several actions to balance steel supply with customer demand, according to the news release.
The No. 8 blast furnace at Gary Works steelmaking facility in Gary, Ind., has been temporarily idled due to market conditions and continued high levels of steel imports. The furnace produces about 1.5 million net tons of raw steel annually.
A 30-day outage at its No. 3 blast furnace at Mon Valley Works in West Miffin, Pa., began September 3 rather than a previously scheduled October outage. The furnace produces about 1.4 million net tons of raw steel annually.
The No. 5 tin line at Gary Works is temporarily idled due to market conditions and elevated levels of tin product imports.
Steel imports are coming into the country at a faster pace than 2021.
Over the first eight months of 2022, total steel imports were 21,889,000 net tons, an 8.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Finished steel imports over the first eight months of 2022 totaled 17,789,000 net tons, a 28.5 percent increase compared to the first eight months of 2021.
Canada, Mexico and South Korea were the largest steel suppliers over the first eight months of this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
For the week ending Sept. 10, the capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills was 78.2 percent, down from 83.3 percent during the same week a year ago, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The rate is a measure of steel mill operating health.
Steel is used to manufacture new vehicles.
But as interest rates on loans for new and used vehicles have risen, the average monthly payment in July for a new vehicle was for the first time over $700, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
Sales of new light vehicles will continue to be constrained for the rest of the year due to a lack of inventory and interest rates are likely to go higher, but demand for new vehicles likely won’t be impacted, said NADA.
Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at reaching a new labor contract agreement between U.S. Steel and United Steelworkers covering USW members at U.S. Steel’s domestic iron ore and steelmaking facilities remain on pause.
Steelworkers continue to work under a contract extension.
U.S. Steel expects third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be about $825 million, according to the company’s third quarter earnings guidance.
That compares to the company’s 2022 record second quarter $1,620 million adjusted EBITDA.
Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.95, according to the company.
“The third quarter marks another important step towards our Best for All® future,” Burritt said in the news release. “We continue to operate from a position of strength and are better prepared to create value in today’s market than ever before. We’ve repaid over $3 billion of debt, extended our maturity profile, and built a strong cash position to pre-fund our strategy. Our key projects remain on-time and on-budget and we continued to return cash to stockholders in the quarter.”
U.S. Steel has announced plans to build an approximately $150 million DR-grade pellet system at its Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin.
