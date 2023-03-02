Another major iron ore and steelmaker has thrown its hat in the ring for the former Mesabi Metallics state mineral leases near Nashwauk.
United States Steel Corp. notified the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that it wants to participate in the state’s process for issuing the leases.
“With U.S. Steel’s Keetac mine being the closest production facility to the subject properties, the subject leases are of particular interest to the longevity of the Keetac facility,” U.S. Steel said in a letter to the DNR.
U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin and is minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
U.S. Steel sees the mineral leases as important in supporting its Iron Range taconite plants, which are key assets for the company, U.S. Steel said in statement Wednesday.
“We consistently seek out opportunities that will support our strategy, and our operations on the Iron Range are a core advantage for U.S. Steel,” the company said. “We continually evaluate properties that would promote the health of our mines, as we work toward our sustainability goals. We express interest in properties to ensure the future viability of our facilities to the local communities and the state of Minnesota.”
U.S. Steel said in the letter that it’s proposing 10 leases for mineral rights on the state land.
U.S. Steel lists 32 parcels of property of interest to the company.
All lie within Itasca County.
U.S. Steel in the letter said it has a long and proud history of responsible and successful mining on Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range, is a leader in responsible mining practices in Minnesota, and has more than 100 years of experience in mining and investing in Minnesota’s Iron Range.
“U.S. Steel further requests the opportunity for a meeting with you and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources leadership to provide further information regarding our interest in the subject leases and to discuss the DNR process for issuing those leases,” U.S. Steel said in its letter to Joseph Henderson, DNR Division of Lands and Minerals director.
About 2,664 acres containing 66 parcels of 40-acres each are up for lease by the state.
The land contains some of the highest-grade ore remaining on Minnesota’s Iron Range.
Mesabi Metallics had planned to use the leases to help feed its proposed taconite plant near Nashwauk.
However, the DNR in 2021 terminated the mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics, saying Mesabi Metallics failed to uphold terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
The termination was upheld in court.
U.S. Steel becomes the third party to seek all or part of the leases.
Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is seeking all of the 2,664 acres.
Cleveland-Cliffs is majority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
With Hibbing Taconite running out of crude ore, Cleveland-Cliffs says its needs the mineral leases to keep the taconite plant operating.
Scranton Holding Co., a recently-formed Hibbing-based company, is seeking surface or mineral rights on six of the 66 parcels, equating to about 240 of the 2,664 acres.
The DNR has not set a timetable for awarding the leases.
A decision on awarding the leases would ultimately be made by the State Executive Council.
The council is composed of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general.
The council meets today to consider amendments to existing state mineral leases held by Cleveland-Cliffs art Hibbing Taconite.
If approved, the amendments could help extend Hibbing Taconite’s mine life by a matter of months.
