VIRGINIA — A day after receiving a $350,000 donation from U. S. Steel for the Rock Ridge High School gymnasium, school district officials were more than excited.
“We are absolutely ecstatic about U. S. Steel and its commitment to education and our Rock Ridge Rising campaign and our Rock Ridge Public Schools,’’ Willie Spelts, the district’s Human Resources Director/Fundraising Coordinator, said Tuesday.
“Such a wonderful partnership. We appreciate their investment in our education, in our communities and in our students,’’ he said of the major corporate donation.
U. S. Steel and Rock Ridge have “been talking for a while and trying to come up with the best possible way they can make the largest impact that will benefit our students and communities. They felt that this was a great way to do it,’’ Spelts added. “We are so grateful.’’
The facility, which will be called U. S. Steel Gymnasium, is projected to have a seating capacity of 1,200 for varsity games.
The $350,000 contribution will allow Rock Ridge to build a state-of-the-art gymnasium, featuring a varsity competition court integrated within three gym floor teaching stations, a U. S. Steel news release said.
There will be a total of three gym floors, while the varsity floor will run perpendicular and will utilize all three, with seating on three sides when the bleachers are moved into place, Spelts added.
"This is a great donation from U. S. Steel demonstrating their support for our students and community. As part of our #RockRidgeRising campaign, U. S. Steel is making a statement that education and state-of-the-art facilities are important to the future of the Iron Range,’’ said Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt.
The new Rock Ridge Public Schools, which now have facilities under construction at a campus between Eveleth and Virginia, will combine students from the former Eveleth-Gilbert School District and Virginia School District.
U. S. Steel has a long history of supporting education in the Iron Range communities.
“U. S. Steel is pleased to support the development of the new Rock Ridge Public Schools, which will serve our valued communities and many of our employees’ families. This relationship is important to us. We look forward to many exciting events at the ‘U. S. Steel Gymnasium,’” said Travis Kolari, Plant Manager, U. S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations. U. S. Steel owns and operates Minntac and Keetac.
What does this mean for the new Rock Ridge School District?
“It means that a major corporation believes in what Rock Ridge Public Schools is going to carry forward. It means they’re invested in what we plan to do. It means that they’re interested in helping in their own backyard,’’ Spelts said. “It means the world to us.’’
The gymnasium will be for more than sporting events.
“This will be a great regional spot for everybody in our district and surrounding areas to be able to use for large-scale events. Everything about it’s going to be world class and first rate,’’ Spelts said.
•••
The high school is scheduled to be open for students in the fall of 2023.
•••
For more information about the #RockRidgeRising campaign, please visit: rrps.org and choose #RockRidgeRising. Contact Willie Spelts at willie.spelts@rrps.org or 218-410-3097.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.