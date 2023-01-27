The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received two formal requests to lease state ore that had been held by Mesabi Metallics at its project site near Nashwauk.
The two requests are to lease all or portions of the state ore previously held by Mesabi Metallics on state land at the site according to the DNR.
Several additional companies have also expressed interest in leasing the ore, but have not submitted a written request for DNR consideration, the DNR said.
The mineral leases, on about 2,664 acres, are up for lease after the Minnesota Supreme Court recently denied a petition by Mesabi Metallics to review two lower court decisions which upheld the DNR’s termination of the leases to Mesabi Metallics.
The DNR terminated the leases in 2021, saying that Mesabi Metallics failed to meet the terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
Mesabi Metallics, looking to develop a seven-million-ton iron ore facility near Nashwauk, had appealed the lease termination to a district court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Both courts ruled in favor of the DNR.
The DNR said Thursday it doesn’t have a fixed timetable for awarding the state leases.
“The DNR will carefully evaluate all proposals from credible miners for future development of the state ore near Nashwauk,” the DNR said in a statement to the Mesabi Tribune. “These minerals remain some of the most valuable iron ore resources in Minnesota. The DNR is committed to finding a path forward that is in the best interest of the state and includes fair compensation and lease terms that will bring royalty revenues to the local communities and other beneficiaries.”
Before awarding negotiated leases to any entity, the DNR would first need to determine that a proposal is in the state’s best interest and then reach agreement with the entity on lease terms, the DNR said.
If that occurs, the DNR could then recommend lease approval to the Executive Council.
Only after the Executive Council approval, could the DNR award new leases, according to the DNR.
