Editor’s note: Both Iron Range speakers at the Republican National Convention started after press time on their respective nights. Their speeches are recapped here.
EVELETH — The Republican National Convention held some Iron Range flavor with Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich speaking Tuesday and Scott Dane on Wednesday to represent the state’s logging industry.
Vlaisavljevich spoke remotely from the Eveleth City Council chambers, saying his father and grandfather made a living in the iron ore mines of the region that continue to be the largest economic driver of the Range.
He added that the local economy is vulnerable to economic trends and trade policies, which have caused downturns in the steel and mining industry, notably in the 1980s and most recently in 2015, when half of the region’s mines were idled as inexpensive imported steel was dumped in the U.S.
“We looked to Democrats to fill that void for many years because we actually thought they cared about our welfare,” Vlaisavljevich said in his recorded speech Tuesday on the need for strong voices in Washington, D.C. “Not anymore.”
The mayor, a self-described Democrat, has become one of the most outspoken Iron Range voices supporting President Donald J. Trump since his election in 2016, featured by a number of national news outlets to highlight the shift of rural America and Greater Minnesota toward the Republican Party.
Vlaisavljevich has publicly supported Democrats as well in U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and State Rep. Dave Lislegard, but his message is more clearly heard in support of Trump and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
Today’s national Democratic party, he said, has been dragged “so far left” and members “can no longer claim to be advocates for the working man.”
Vlaisavljevich credited Trump for reviving the Iron Range economy and steel industry by enacting tariffs on imported steel through executive order in 2019. But who helped the region’s industry pull itself out of a rut depends on which imposition of tariffs they’re citing.
In 2015, then-Obama administration Chief of Staff Denis McDonough visited the Iron Range in Virginia at the urging of former Eighth District U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, a Democrat, to talk with elected officials, mining executives and leaders at the United Steelworkers to combat imported steel.
Through the International Trade Commission, the Obama administration levied tariffs against steel dumping that would expire rather than be subject to the whims of executive orders. It is still cited by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves as the turning point in the 2015 downturn that allowed him to reopen his mines in 2016 and invest millions into upgrading United Taconite in Forbes.
Still, Vlaisavljevich said the ups and downs of the industry have wreaked havoc on the region over decades. “The human cost has been devastating,” he added. “We lost thousands of jobs and a generation of young people who had to leave the Iron Range to find a livelihood. Worst of all, we lost hope.”
On the president, the mayor said “Trump won’t back down. He will do it again for all of us.”
The RNC, which continues this week, took on a different tone from the Democratic National Convention last week. The GOP platform for the convention is more focused on reelecting Trump rather than broader party issues and for the second straight convention featured none of the former living presidents from the party.
It also prompted legal questions when the RNC used the Rose Garden at the White House and had the president perform a naturalization ceremony during a campaign event. Government resources aren’t allowed to be used while campaigning, per the Hatch Act.
By contrast, Democrats rolled out the stars of the party including former President Barack Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, drawing a range of speakers from their moderate and liberal wings. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota also spoke at the convention.
In large part, the party didn’t tackle the core issues at hand for rural America in the way Vlaisavljevich and Dane were meant to address for the GOP, but Democrats did feature Cindy McCain — the wife of recently passed Sen. John McCain — and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich as Republicans backing Joe Biden.
Back at the RNC, Dane, the executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota, spoke Wednesday night about the jobs lost in the logging industry as part of a “decade of decline” when Biden was last in the White House as vice president to Obama.
“The administration just didn’t seem to care,” Dane said from Washington, D.C. He cited plant closures in Duluth, Sartell and Bemidji as “just numbers on paper” to the former White House.
Loggers have experienced another hit recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. UPM’s Blandin paper mill in Grand Rapids idled in April and was followed by indefinite idling of the Verso mill in Duluth, impacting hundreds of jobs.
Dane said on Wednesday that the Trump administration has been central in what main aspect of the industry — forest management — meant to reduce wildfires through strategic harvesting. He said “radical environmentalists” have been allowed to kill forests without proper management.
“Wildfire after wildfire shows the consequences,” Dane said. “Managed forests, the kind my people work in, are healthy forests.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.