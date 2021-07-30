Two people are facing federal drug charges stemming from an April arrest in Hibbing after a traffic stop ended with the department’s K9 unit sniffing out methamphetamine and heroin.
Hibbing Police Department officials put out a press release Friday morning touting the bust and the arrest of 42-year-old Antoine Marcel Fickas and 40-year-old Lizabeth Ann Skarja.
Police officials said that information about the April bust was previously withheld due to an ongoing federal investigation about the incident.
According to the press release, at around 1:50 a.m. on April 20, Hibbing officers conducted a traffic stop on an SUV.
After speaking with the parties inside the vehicle, K9 Chase was deployed on the vehicle for a narcotics sniff and eventually alerted the officers to the presence of drugs.
During a search of the vehicle officers found 3.596 pounds of suspected methamphetamine,13.5 grams of suspected heroin and items that indicated distribution of controlled substances.
At that point, both Fickas and Skarja were arrested and charged.
After further investigation regarding the incident, both have been federally indicted for trafficking and distribution of controlled substances.
A St. Louis County court record check on both Fickas (born 07/06/1979, showing a last known address of Eveleth) and Skarja (born 07/02/1981 and showing a last known address of Hoyt Lakes) brought up a laundry list of various felony charges and convictions including receiving stolen goods and fleeing an officer (Fickas) and check forgery, theft and possession of meth (Skarja).
Fickas is no stranger to federal court and federal prison having served the majority of a nearly 14-year sentence in FCI McKeon in Lewis Run, Penn., for distributing meth.
Pennsylvania Court records show he was released in 2018.
According to a 2008 story in the then Mesabi Daily News, Fickas was sentenced in April of that year in federal court in Duluth to 165 months in prison in connection with distributing methamphetamine.
U.S. District Court Judge Patrick Schiltz also sentenced Fickas to 10 years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
According to the story, Fickas was indicted on March 27, 2007, and pled guilty on May 30, 2007. It was reported at the time that according to his plea agreement, Fickas knowingly and intentionally conspired with others from 2004 through Oct. 13, 2006, to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 or more grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
On July 20, 2006, officers in St. Louis County stopped Fickas on a traffic violation, and during a search of his vehicle recovered various items of drug paraphernalia. Later at the police station, officers observed Fickas throwing something down the toilet. The officers recovered three grams of methamphetamine from the toilet’s drain.
Fickas admitted that he aided and abetted the transaction of approximately 9.9 grams of methamphetamine in St. Louis County on Oct. 3, 2006, and also admitted that he obtained the drug and distributed it to customers throughout the county. The plea agreement stated that Fickas possessed between 500 and 1,500 grams of methamphetamine during the period of the conspiracy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.