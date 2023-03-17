EVELETH—A 50-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were charged with multiple drug crimes Monday after allegedly being found with about one pound of suspected methamphetamine and 170 suspected “M30’’ fentanyl pills, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

An investigation by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force found evidence that both suspects were selling and distributing controlled substances from their Eveleth residence in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments